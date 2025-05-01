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Capitalism An economic system where natural resources and production means are primarily under private ownership, driven by profit and market forces. Private Ownership Control of wealth-producing property, factories, or patents by individuals or corporations rather than the state. Profit Motive A behavioral driver where individuals and businesses seek personal gain through work, investment, or enterprise. Market Forces Mechanisms of supply and demand regulated by competition and consumer choice, not direct government control. Competition Rivalry among firms to offer better value and quality, influencing prices and innovation. Consumer Choice Ability of buyers to select goods and services based on value and quality, shaping market outcomes. Welfare Capitalism A system blending market-based economy with extensive social welfare programs and higher government regulation. Social Welfare Programs Government initiatives like universal health care or child care, funded by higher taxation to support citizens. Socialism An economic system where natural resources and production means are collectively owned, often by the government. Collective Ownership Control of wealth-producing property and resources by society as a whole, typically managed by the state. Collectivist Orientation A societal expectation to work for the common good rather than personal profit. Decommodification Process where essential goods like housing or health care are made universally accessible, not treated as market commodities. Economic Equality A condition where income gaps between different occupations are minimized within a society. Industrial Revolution A historical period that popularized both capitalism and socialism, influencing economic inequality and system shifts. Communism A hypothetical system proposing complete social and economic equality, resulting in a classless society. Classless Society A social structure where all individuals possess equal power and status, eliminating hierarchical divisions. Means of Production Resources and facilities used to produce goods and services, such as factories, land, and technology. Regulation Government involvement in overseeing and controlling economic activities, often to ensure fairness or social welfare. Taxation Collection of financial resources by the government, often higher in systems with extensive social programs. Income Gap The disparity in earnings between different social or occupational groups within an economy.
Economic Systems definitions
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