Capitalism An economic system where natural resources and production means are primarily under private ownership, driven by profit and market forces.

Private Ownership Control of wealth-producing property, factories, or patents by individuals or corporations rather than the state.

Profit Motive A behavioral driver where individuals and businesses seek personal gain through work, investment, or enterprise.

Market Forces Mechanisms of supply and demand regulated by competition and consumer choice, not direct government control.

Competition Rivalry among firms to offer better value and quality, influencing prices and innovation.

Consumer Choice Ability of buyers to select goods and services based on value and quality, shaping market outcomes.