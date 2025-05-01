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Economic Systems definitions

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  • Capitalism
    An economic system where natural resources and production means are primarily under private ownership, driven by profit and market forces.
  • Private Ownership
    Control of wealth-producing property, factories, or patents by individuals or corporations rather than the state.
  • Profit Motive
    A behavioral driver where individuals and businesses seek personal gain through work, investment, or enterprise.
  • Market Forces
    Mechanisms of supply and demand regulated by competition and consumer choice, not direct government control.
  • Competition
    Rivalry among firms to offer better value and quality, influencing prices and innovation.
  • Consumer Choice
    Ability of buyers to select goods and services based on value and quality, shaping market outcomes.
  • Welfare Capitalism
    A system blending market-based economy with extensive social welfare programs and higher government regulation.
  • Social Welfare Programs
    Government initiatives like universal health care or child care, funded by higher taxation to support citizens.
  • Socialism
    An economic system where natural resources and production means are collectively owned, often by the government.
  • Collective Ownership
    Control of wealth-producing property and resources by society as a whole, typically managed by the state.
  • Collectivist Orientation
    A societal expectation to work for the common good rather than personal profit.
  • Decommodification
    Process where essential goods like housing or health care are made universally accessible, not treated as market commodities.
  • Economic Equality
    A condition where income gaps between different occupations are minimized within a society.
  • Industrial Revolution
    A historical period that popularized both capitalism and socialism, influencing economic inequality and system shifts.
  • Communism
    A hypothetical system proposing complete social and economic equality, resulting in a classless society.
  • Classless Society
    A social structure where all individuals possess equal power and status, eliminating hierarchical divisions.
  • Means of Production
    Resources and facilities used to produce goods and services, such as factories, land, and technology.
  • Regulation
    Government involvement in overseeing and controlling economic activities, often to ensure fairness or social welfare.
  • Taxation
    Collection of financial resources by the government, often higher in systems with extensive social programs.
  • Income Gap
    The disparity in earnings between different social or occupational groups within an economy.