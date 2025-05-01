What is the primary characteristic of capitalism regarding ownership of resources and production? In capitalism, natural resources and the means of producing goods and services are primarily under private ownership.

What is the profit motive in a capitalist economy? The profit motive is the drive for individuals and businesses to seek personal gain through work, investment, and enterprise.

How are prices and supply regulated in an ideal capitalist economy? Prices and supply are regulated by market forces, competition, and consumer choice rather than direct government control.

Why are heavy regulations and profit caps not aligned with capitalism? They limit market-based decision making and reduce the influence of consumer choice and competition.

What is welfare capitalism? Welfare capitalism is an economic system that combines a market-based economy with extensive government regulation and social welfare programs.

Give an example of a social welfare program commonly found in welfare capitalist systems. Universal health care or child care are examples of social welfare programs in welfare capitalist systems.