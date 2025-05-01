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Economic Systems quiz

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  • What is the primary characteristic of capitalism regarding ownership of resources and production?
    In capitalism, natural resources and the means of producing goods and services are primarily under private ownership.
  • What is the profit motive in a capitalist economy?
    The profit motive is the drive for individuals and businesses to seek personal gain through work, investment, and enterprise.
  • How are prices and supply regulated in an ideal capitalist economy?
    Prices and supply are regulated by market forces, competition, and consumer choice rather than direct government control.
  • Why are heavy regulations and profit caps not aligned with capitalism?
    They limit market-based decision making and reduce the influence of consumer choice and competition.
  • What is welfare capitalism?
    Welfare capitalism is an economic system that combines a market-based economy with extensive government regulation and social welfare programs.
  • Give an example of a social welfare program commonly found in welfare capitalist systems.
    Universal health care or child care are examples of social welfare programs in welfare capitalist systems.
  • What is the main feature of socialism regarding ownership?
    In socialism, natural resources and the means of producing goods and services are collectively owned, typically by the government.
  • How do people typically behave in a socialist society?
    People are expected to work for the common good of society rather than for personal profit.
  • What does decommodification of essential goods mean in socialism?
    It means the government makes essential goods like housing, food, and health care accessible to all people equally.
  • How does income equality in socialism compare to capitalism?
    Income gaps are much smaller in socialism, with less disparity between different types of jobs compared to capitalism.
  • What historical event led some countries to adopt socialism?
    The Industrial Revolution and the resulting income inequality led some countries to adopt socialism.
  • Name two modern countries commonly labeled as socialist.
    The People's Republic of China and Cuba are commonly labeled as socialist countries.
  • How does communism differ from socialism in terms of equality?
    Communism proposes both economic and social equality, aiming for a classless society, while socialism focuses on relative economic equality.
  • Why is communism considered a hypothetical system?
    Because achieving complete social equality is difficult, as someone must hold power in government, making true classlessness unattainable.
  • What is a key criticism of government involvement in capitalist economies?
    Too much government involvement is believed to reduce the quality and quantity of goods by interfering with market regulation.