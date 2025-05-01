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Elements of Culture definitions

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  • Values
    Broad, shared concepts about what is good or important, shaping laws, policies, and group consensus within a society.
  • Beliefs
    Specific convictions or ideas held to be true, explaining how broader societal concepts apply in daily life.
  • Ideal Culture
    A society’s aspirational standards, reflecting shared concepts and often expressed in laws and public rhetoric.
  • Real Culture
    Actual behaviors and practices observed in daily life, which may align with or contradict societal aspirations.
  • Norms
    Shared rules and expectations guiding behavior, maintaining order by promoting similarity in actions among members.
  • Mores
    Deeply held behavioral expectations with moral significance, whose violations are seen as shameful or even illegal.
  • Folkways
    Casual, routine behavioral expectations lacking strong moral weight; violations are seen as odd or rude, not shameful.
  • Symbols
    Objects, gestures, or images carrying specific meanings recognized by members of a culture, aiding daily navigation.
  • Language
    A system of symbols enabling complex communication and cultural transmission, varying across and within societies.
  • Sapir-Whorf Hypothesis
    The idea that perception and understanding of reality are influenced by the structure and vocabulary of one’s native tongue.
  • Social Control
    Mechanisms, formal or informal, that regulate behavior and ensure conformity to societal expectations and rules.
  • Cultural Integration
    The interconnectedness and consistency among various elements within a society’s way of life.
  • Social Structure
    The organized pattern of relationships and institutions shaping interactions and expectations within a society.
  • Cultural Transmission
    The process by which knowledge, beliefs, and behaviors are passed from one generation to the next, often via language.
  • Culture Shock
    Disorientation experienced when encountering unfamiliar symbols, language, and practices in a new cultural environment.