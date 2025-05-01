Values Broad, shared concepts about what is good or important, shaping laws, policies, and group consensus within a society.

Beliefs Specific convictions or ideas held to be true, explaining how broader societal concepts apply in daily life.

Ideal Culture A society’s aspirational standards, reflecting shared concepts and often expressed in laws and public rhetoric.

Real Culture Actual behaviors and practices observed in daily life, which may align with or contradict societal aspirations.

Norms Shared rules and expectations guiding behavior, maintaining order by promoting similarity in actions among members.

Mores Deeply held behavioral expectations with moral significance, whose violations are seen as shameful or even illegal.