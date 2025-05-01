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Values Broad, shared concepts about what is good or important, shaping laws, policies, and group consensus within a society. Beliefs Specific convictions or ideas held to be true, explaining how broader societal concepts apply in daily life. Ideal Culture A society’s aspirational standards, reflecting shared concepts and often expressed in laws and public rhetoric. Real Culture Actual behaviors and practices observed in daily life, which may align with or contradict societal aspirations. Norms Shared rules and expectations guiding behavior, maintaining order by promoting similarity in actions among members. Mores Deeply held behavioral expectations with moral significance, whose violations are seen as shameful or even illegal. Folkways Casual, routine behavioral expectations lacking strong moral weight; violations are seen as odd or rude, not shameful. Symbols Objects, gestures, or images carrying specific meanings recognized by members of a culture, aiding daily navigation. Language A system of symbols enabling complex communication and cultural transmission, varying across and within societies. Sapir-Whorf Hypothesis The idea that perception and understanding of reality are influenced by the structure and vocabulary of one’s native tongue. Social Control Mechanisms, formal or informal, that regulate behavior and ensure conformity to societal expectations and rules. Cultural Integration The interconnectedness and consistency among various elements within a society’s way of life. Social Structure The organized pattern of relationships and institutions shaping interactions and expectations within a society. Cultural Transmission The process by which knowledge, beliefs, and behaviors are passed from one generation to the next, often via language. Culture Shock Disorientation experienced when encountering unfamiliar symbols, language, and practices in a new cultural environment.
Elements of Culture definitions
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