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Elements of Culture quiz

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  • What is the main difference between values and beliefs in a society?
    Values are broad concepts about what is good and important, while beliefs are specific convictions explaining how those values apply in daily life.
  • How can values influence laws and public policy?
    Values are often shared by most people in a society and can shape laws and public policy by reflecting what is considered good and desirable.
  • What is an example of a value and a related belief about education?
    A value might be that education is important, while a belief could be that everyone should have access to free, high-quality education.
  • What is ideal culture?
    Ideal culture refers to the standards and values a society would like to embrace and live up to, often expressed in laws and public rhetoric.
  • How does real culture differ from ideal culture?
    Real culture is the actual behaviors and practices observed in everyday life, which may align with or contradict ideal culture.
  • What example illustrates the gap between ideal and real culture in the United States?
    While 84% of Americans value respecting rights and freedoms, only 14% believe this actually describes the U.S. very well, showing a gap between ideals and reality.
  • What are norms in sociology?
    Norms are shared rules and expectations of behavior that guide members of a society and help maintain social order.
  • What is the difference between mores and folkways?
    Mores are norms with moral significance and legal consequences, while folkways are norms for routine interactions without strong moral implications.
  • How does society typically react to violations of mores?
    Violations of mores are often perceived as shameful or shocking and may even be illegal.
  • What is an example of a folkway?
    Wearing casual attire to a formal business meeting is a folkway violation; it may be seen as odd or rude but is not illegal.
  • What is a symbol in the context of culture?
    A symbol is anything that carries a particular meaning recognized by members of a culture, helping them navigate and make sense of everyday life.
  • How can experiencing culture shock relate to symbols?
    Culture shock often occurs when encountering unfamiliar symbols and language, making it difficult to understand and navigate a new environment.
  • What is language and its role in culture?
    Language is a system of symbols that allows people to communicate complex ideas and transmit culture across generations.
  • What does the Sapir-Whorf hypothesis propose?
    The Sapir-Whorf hypothesis suggests that people see and understand the world through the cultural lens of language, which can influence perception.
  • What evidence supports the Sapir-Whorf hypothesis?
    Studies show that speakers of languages with gendered nouns describe objects differently based on their native language, indicating language can influence thought.