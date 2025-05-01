What is the main difference between values and beliefs in a society? Values are broad concepts about what is good and important, while beliefs are specific convictions explaining how those values apply in daily life.

How can values influence laws and public policy? Values are often shared by most people in a society and can shape laws and public policy by reflecting what is considered good and desirable.

What is an example of a value and a related belief about education? A value might be that education is important, while a belief could be that everyone should have access to free, high-quality education.

What is ideal culture? Ideal culture refers to the standards and values a society would like to embrace and live up to, often expressed in laws and public rhetoric.

How does real culture differ from ideal culture? Real culture is the actual behaviors and practices observed in everyday life, which may align with or contradict ideal culture.

What example illustrates the gap between ideal and real culture in the United States? While 84% of Americans value respecting rights and freedoms, only 14% believe this actually describes the U.S. very well, showing a gap between ideals and reality.