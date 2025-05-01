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Ethnocentrism Judging unfamiliar customs by one's own cultural standards, often with an assumption of superiority over other ways of life. Cultural Relativism Assessing unfamiliar customs based on their own context, requiring neutrality and suspension of personal biases. Culture Shock A feeling of disorientation or discomfort experienced when exposed to a new cultural environment. Cultural Norms Shared expectations and rules guiding behavior within a specific group or society. Sociological Imagination The ability to set aside personal beliefs to objectively consider different cultural perspectives. Cultural Integration The process of adapting to and blending with a new cultural environment. Socialization The lifelong process through which individuals learn and internalize the values and practices of their society. Cultural Universals Elements, patterns, or traits common to all human societies, despite cultural differences. Mindset A mental framework influencing how individuals interpret and respond to new cultural experiences. Values Deeply held beliefs that guide judgments about what is important or desirable within a culture. Customs Established practices or habitual actions characteristic of a particular group or society. Beliefs Convictions or acceptances that certain things are true or real, often shaped by cultural background. Discomfort An emotional or psychological unease often arising during exposure to unfamiliar cultural settings. Superiority A perception that one's own cultural practices or values are better than those of others. Nonjudgment A stance of withholding evaluation or criticism when encountering unfamiliar cultural practices.
Ethnocentrism vs. Cultural Relativism definitions
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