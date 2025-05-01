Ethnocentrism Judging unfamiliar customs by one's own cultural standards, often with an assumption of superiority over other ways of life.

Cultural Relativism Assessing unfamiliar customs based on their own context, requiring neutrality and suspension of personal biases.

Culture Shock A feeling of disorientation or discomfort experienced when exposed to a new cultural environment.

Cultural Norms Shared expectations and rules guiding behavior within a specific group or society.

Sociological Imagination The ability to set aside personal beliefs to objectively consider different cultural perspectives.

Cultural Integration The process of adapting to and blending with a new cultural environment.