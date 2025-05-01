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Ethnocentrism vs. Cultural Relativism definitions

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  • Ethnocentrism
    Judging unfamiliar customs by one's own cultural standards, often with an assumption of superiority over other ways of life.
  • Cultural Relativism
    Assessing unfamiliar customs based on their own context, requiring neutrality and suspension of personal biases.
  • Culture Shock
    A feeling of disorientation or discomfort experienced when exposed to a new cultural environment.
  • Cultural Norms
    Shared expectations and rules guiding behavior within a specific group or society.
  • Sociological Imagination
    The ability to set aside personal beliefs to objectively consider different cultural perspectives.
  • Cultural Integration
    The process of adapting to and blending with a new cultural environment.
  • Socialization
    The lifelong process through which individuals learn and internalize the values and practices of their society.
  • Cultural Universals
    Elements, patterns, or traits common to all human societies, despite cultural differences.
  • Mindset
    A mental framework influencing how individuals interpret and respond to new cultural experiences.
  • Values
    Deeply held beliefs that guide judgments about what is important or desirable within a culture.
  • Customs
    Established practices or habitual actions characteristic of a particular group or society.
  • Beliefs
    Convictions or acceptances that certain things are true or real, often shaped by cultural background.
  • Discomfort
    An emotional or psychological unease often arising during exposure to unfamiliar cultural settings.
  • Superiority
    A perception that one's own cultural practices or values are better than those of others.
  • Nonjudgment
    A stance of withholding evaluation or criticism when encountering unfamiliar cultural practices.