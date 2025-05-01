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Ethnocentrism vs. Cultural Relativism quiz

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  • What is ethnocentrism in sociology?
    Ethnocentrism is evaluating and judging another culture based on your own cultural norms, often believing your culture is superior.
  • How does cultural relativism differ from ethnocentrism?
    Cultural relativism involves assessing a culture by its own standards without judgment, rather than using your own culture as a reference.
  • What does it mean to view your culture as the 'default'?
    It means believing your own culture is the normal or standard way of life, which is a component of ethnocentrism.
  • Why is cultural relativism considered more effortful than ethnocentrism?
    Because it requires putting aside your own beliefs and neutrally considering unfamiliar values and customs.
  • Does practicing cultural relativism mean abandoning your own morals?
    No, it means temporarily setting aside your beliefs to assess another culture nonjudgmentally, not giving up your values.
  • What is culture shock?
    Culture shock is the sense of disorientation or discomfort experienced when entering a new cultural environment.
  • How might an ethnocentric person respond to culture shock?
    They may feel disgust or discomfort and be more likely to withdraw to a familiar culture.
  • How might a person with a relativist mindset respond to culture shock?
    They may approach their discomfort with curiosity and try to learn more about the new culture.
  • Is culture shock an abnormal reaction to new cultures?
    No, culture shock is a very normal experience when entering a new cultural environment.
  • Where do most people fall on the spectrum between ethnocentrism and cultural relativism?
    Most people are somewhere in the middle, not purely ethnocentric or purely relativist.
  • What sociological concept helps with practicing cultural relativism?
    The sociological imagination, which involves putting your own attitudes and beliefs on hold to evaluate another culture.
  • What is the main risk of an ethnocentric mindset when encountering new cultures?
    It can lead to negative judgments and a lack of understanding of other cultures.
  • What is the benefit of cultural relativism for understanding other societies?
    It fosters greater understanding and appreciation of cultural differences.
  • How do mindsets influence the experience of culture shock?
    Mindsets shape whether individuals respond to culture shock with withdrawal or curiosity and learning.
  • Why is recognizing ethnocentrism and cultural relativism important in sociology?
    It enhances comprehension of cultural integration, socialization, and the dynamics of cultural universals and norms.