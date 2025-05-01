What is ethnocentrism in sociology? Ethnocentrism is evaluating and judging another culture based on your own cultural norms, often believing your culture is superior.

How does cultural relativism differ from ethnocentrism? Cultural relativism involves assessing a culture by its own standards without judgment, rather than using your own culture as a reference.

What does it mean to view your culture as the 'default'? It means believing your own culture is the normal or standard way of life, which is a component of ethnocentrism.

Why is cultural relativism considered more effortful than ethnocentrism? Because it requires putting aside your own beliefs and neutrally considering unfamiliar values and customs.

Does practicing cultural relativism mean abandoning your own morals? No, it means temporarily setting aside your beliefs to assess another culture nonjudgmentally, not giving up your values.

What is culture shock? Culture shock is the sense of disorientation or discomfort experienced when entering a new cultural environment.