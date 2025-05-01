Formal Organization A secondary group structured by established rules and procedures, essential for achieving collective goals in modern society.

Utilitarian Organization A group joined primarily for material or monetary rewards, such as paychecks, benefits, or formal credentials.

Normative Organization A group joined voluntarily based on shared values, morals, or interests, often without financial compensation.

Coercive Organization A group where membership is involuntary, often as punishment or treatment, such as prisons or mental hospitals.

Bureaucracy An organizational model designed to maximize efficiency through hierarchy, rules, and specialized roles.

Specialization Assignment of highly specific tasks or roles to individuals, ensuring expertise and efficiency within an organization.