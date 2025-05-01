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Formal Organization A secondary group structured by established rules and procedures, essential for achieving collective goals in modern society. Utilitarian Organization A group joined primarily for material or monetary rewards, such as paychecks, benefits, or formal credentials. Normative Organization A group joined voluntarily based on shared values, morals, or interests, often without financial compensation. Coercive Organization A group where membership is involuntary, often as punishment or treatment, such as prisons or mental hospitals. Bureaucracy An organizational model designed to maximize efficiency through hierarchy, rules, and specialized roles. Specialization Assignment of highly specific tasks or roles to individuals, ensuring expertise and efficiency within an organization. Hierarchy A vertical ranking system where authority and power increase with position, often resembling a pyramid structure. Rules and Regulations Established guidelines that standardize procedures and ensure predictability and efficiency in organizational operations. Meritocracy A system where hiring and promotion are based solely on skills, education, and competence, not personal connections. Impersonality Minimization of personal feelings and emotions to ensure fairness and professionalism in organizational interactions. Formal Communication Reliance on written records and reports to document decisions and maintain organizational efficiency. Rational-Legal Authority Legitimacy of power derived from established laws and formal rules, rather than tradition or charisma. Organizational Culture Shared values, beliefs, and practices that shape the social environment within a group or institution. Total Institution A setting where individuals are isolated from society and controlled by an administrative staff, distinct from coercive groups.
Formal Organizations definitions
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