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Formal Organizations definitions

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  • Formal Organization
    A secondary group structured by established rules and procedures, essential for achieving collective goals in modern society.
  • Utilitarian Organization
    A group joined primarily for material or monetary rewards, such as paychecks, benefits, or formal credentials.
  • Normative Organization
    A group joined voluntarily based on shared values, morals, or interests, often without financial compensation.
  • Coercive Organization
    A group where membership is involuntary, often as punishment or treatment, such as prisons or mental hospitals.
  • Bureaucracy
    An organizational model designed to maximize efficiency through hierarchy, rules, and specialized roles.
  • Specialization
    Assignment of highly specific tasks or roles to individuals, ensuring expertise and efficiency within an organization.
  • Hierarchy
    A vertical ranking system where authority and power increase with position, often resembling a pyramid structure.
  • Rules and Regulations
    Established guidelines that standardize procedures and ensure predictability and efficiency in organizational operations.
  • Meritocracy
    A system where hiring and promotion are based solely on skills, education, and competence, not personal connections.
  • Impersonality
    Minimization of personal feelings and emotions to ensure fairness and professionalism in organizational interactions.
  • Formal Communication
    Reliance on written records and reports to document decisions and maintain organizational efficiency.
  • Rational-Legal Authority
    Legitimacy of power derived from established laws and formal rules, rather than tradition or charisma.
  • Organizational Culture
    Shared values, beliefs, and practices that shape the social environment within a group or institution.
  • Total Institution
    A setting where individuals are isolated from society and controlled by an administrative staff, distinct from coercive groups.