What are formal organizations and why are they important in modern society? Formal organizations are secondary groups with established rules and procedures that achieve goals; they are essential for the functioning of modern society, providing services like utilities, mail, and food distribution.

What is a utilitarian organization? A utilitarian organization is one people join primarily for monetary rewards or material benefits, such as businesses, government agencies, and schools.

What defines a normative organization? Normative organizations are joined based on shared morals, interests, or values, and are usually volunteer-based, like community or political groups.

What is a coercive organization? Coercive organizations involve forced membership, often as punishment or treatment, such as prisons or mental hospitals.

How can perceptions affect the categorization of formal organizations? People's perceptions can lead them to categorize the same organization differently, depending on their role or experience within it.

What is bureaucracy in the context of formal organizations? Bureaucracy is an organizational model characterized by hierarchy, rules, and specialization, designed to maximize efficiency within formal organizations.