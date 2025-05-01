Monarchy A political system where a single family holds power across generations, often with hereditary succession.

Absolute Monarchy A regime where a monarch possesses unlimited authority, often seen in historical agrarian societies.

Constitutional Monarchy A system where a monarch serves as a symbolic head of state, while elected officials govern and enforce laws.

Royal Family A lineage that holds hereditary power in a monarchy, sometimes limited to ceremonial roles.

Democracy A political system granting power to citizens, typically through voting and protection of civil rights.

Representative Democracy A form of government where citizens elect officials to make laws and policies on their behalf.