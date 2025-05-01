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Forms of Government definitions

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  • Monarchy
    A political system where a single family holds power across generations, often with hereditary succession.
  • Absolute Monarchy
    A regime where a monarch possesses unlimited authority, often seen in historical agrarian societies.
  • Constitutional Monarchy
    A system where a monarch serves as a symbolic head of state, while elected officials govern and enforce laws.
  • Royal Family
    A lineage that holds hereditary power in a monarchy, sometimes limited to ceremonial roles.
  • Democracy
    A political system granting power to citizens, typically through voting and protection of civil rights.
  • Representative Democracy
    A form of government where citizens elect officials to make laws and policies on their behalf.
  • Republic
    A government structure where elected representatives act in the interests of the people.
  • Civil Liberties
    Freedoms and rights protected in democratic societies, such as speech, assembly, and press.
  • Checks and Balances
    A system designed to prevent concentration of power by distributing authority among branches or officials.
  • Limited Government
    A principle restricting the power of elected officials, ensuring accountability and protection of rights.
  • Authoritarianism
    A political system with concentrated power in a leader or small group, often maintained through coercion.
  • Dictatorship
    A regime where one individual holds all political power, often rising through charisma or military influence.
  • Totalitarianism
    An extreme form of authoritarian rule seeking total control over society, including media and private life.
  • Single Party State
    A regime type where one political party dominates, often associated with authoritarian features.
  • Coercion
    The use of force or threats to maintain power and suppress opposition in non-democratic regimes.
  • Propaganda
    Information manipulated by authorities to influence public opinion and maintain regime control.
  • Elite Status
    A privileged position often used to gain and maintain power in authoritarian systems.
  • Imprisonment
    A method used by regimes to punish dissenters and enforce obedience, especially in totalitarian states.
  • Symbolic Head of State
    A figure representing national unity without governing authority, common in constitutional monarchies.
  • Political Power
    Authority to make decisions and enforce policies within a government structure.
  • Elected Officials
    Individuals chosen by citizens to govern and create laws in democratic systems.
  • Rigged Elections
    Manipulated voting processes that undermine genuine citizen participation in authoritarian regimes.
  • Freedom of Speech
    A civil liberty allowing individuals to express opinions without government interference.
  • Freedom of Assembly
    A right enabling citizens to gather peacefully, often protected in democratic societies.
  • Freedom of Press
    A civil liberty ensuring media can operate independently from government control.
  • Socialization
    The process by which individuals learn societal norms, often politicized in totalitarian regimes.