What is a monarchy and how is power transferred in this system? A monarchy is a political system where a single family rules from generation to generation, with power being inherited within the family.

How does an absolute monarchy differ from a constitutional monarchy? In an absolute monarchy, the monarch has unlimited power, while in a constitutional monarchy, the monarch is mainly a symbolic head of state and elected officials govern.

What role does the royal family play in a constitutional monarchy? In a constitutional monarchy, the royal family serves as a symbolic head of state and is subject to the same laws as other citizens.

What is a democracy and how is power distributed? A democracy is a political system that gives power to the people, usually through elected representatives who make laws and policies on their behalf.

What is a representative democracy or republic? A representative democracy or republic is a system where citizens vote for officials who then act in their best interests and make decisions for the society.

What are some common rights protected in democracies? Democracies commonly protect rights such as freedom of speech, freedom of assembly, and freedom of the press.