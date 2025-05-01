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Forms of Government quiz

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  • What is a monarchy and how is power transferred in this system?
    A monarchy is a political system where a single family rules from generation to generation, with power being inherited within the family.
  • How does an absolute monarchy differ from a constitutional monarchy?
    In an absolute monarchy, the monarch has unlimited power, while in a constitutional monarchy, the monarch is mainly a symbolic head of state and elected officials govern.
  • What role does the royal family play in a constitutional monarchy?
    In a constitutional monarchy, the royal family serves as a symbolic head of state and is subject to the same laws as other citizens.
  • What is a democracy and how is power distributed?
    A democracy is a political system that gives power to the people, usually through elected representatives who make laws and policies on their behalf.
  • What is a representative democracy or republic?
    A representative democracy or republic is a system where citizens vote for officials who then act in their best interests and make decisions for the society.
  • What are some common rights protected in democracies?
    Democracies commonly protect rights such as freedom of speech, freedom of assembly, and freedom of the press.
  • How do democracies prevent the concentration of power?
    Democracies use systems of checks and balances to ensure that power does not become too concentrated in one person or group.
  • What is authoritarianism and how is power maintained?
    Authoritarianism is a political system where power is concentrated in one leader or a small group, maintained through coercion, propaganda, or military control.
  • How are elections typically conducted under authoritarian regimes?
    Elections under authoritarian regimes are often absent, noncompetitive, or rigged to deny real participation to citizens.
  • What is a dictatorship and how does a dictator usually come to power?
    A dictatorship is a system where one individual holds all political power, often rising through charisma or military leadership.
  • How do dictatorships relate to authoritarianism?
    Dictatorships are almost always authoritarian, sharing features like concentrated power and limited freedoms.
  • What is totalitarianism and how does it differ from general authoritarianism?
    Totalitarianism is an extreme form of authoritarianism that seeks total control over society, including media, education, and private life.
  • How does a totalitarian regime control its citizens?
    A totalitarian regime controls mass media, education, and even the private lives of citizens, aiming to promote obedience and loyalty.
  • What can happen to dissenters under totalitarian regimes?
    Dissenters under totalitarian regimes may face imprisonment, harsh treatment, or even execution.
  • Can authoritarianism and totalitarianism exist in regime types other than dictatorships?
    Yes, both authoritarianism and totalitarianism can occur under other regime types, such as absolute monarchies.