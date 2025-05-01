Back
Group Size A factor influencing both the emotional closeness among members and the ability of a collective to persist despite member loss. Georg Simmel A sociologist known for analyzing how the number of individuals in a collective shapes its emotional and structural characteristics. Dyad A two-person collective marked by intense emotional bonds but vulnerable to dissolution if either member departs. Triad A three-person collective offering more endurance than smaller groups, with multiple relationships but slightly less emotional closeness. Stability The capacity of a collective to continue existing even if some members leave, regardless of emotional connections. Emotional Intimacy The degree of closeness and intensity in relationships within a collective, often higher in smaller groups. Relationship A social connection between two individuals within a collective, forming the basis for interaction and group dynamics. Social Group A collection of individuals whose interactions and connections are shaped by size, affecting both endurance and emotional bonds. Social Interaction The process through which individuals in a collective connect, communicate, and influence each other. Group Dynamic The patterns of interaction, emotional bonds, and endurance that emerge based on the number of members in a collective. Intimacy A sense of emotional closeness and personal connection, typically stronger in smaller collectives. Member Loss The departure of individuals from a collective, impacting its endurance and the nature of remaining relationships. One-on-One Relationship A direct social connection between two individuals within a collective, increasing in number as the group grows. Group Structure The arrangement and number of connections among individuals in a collective, influencing both endurance and emotional bonds.
Group Size and Structure definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/14