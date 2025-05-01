Group Size A factor influencing both the emotional closeness among members and the ability of a collective to persist despite member loss.

Georg Simmel A sociologist known for analyzing how the number of individuals in a collective shapes its emotional and structural characteristics.

Dyad A two-person collective marked by intense emotional bonds but vulnerable to dissolution if either member departs.

Triad A three-person collective offering more endurance than smaller groups, with multiple relationships but slightly less emotional closeness.

Stability The capacity of a collective to continue existing even if some members leave, regardless of emotional connections.

Emotional Intimacy The degree of closeness and intensity in relationships within a collective, often higher in smaller groups.