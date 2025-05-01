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Group Size and Structure definitions

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  • Group Size
    A factor influencing both the emotional closeness among members and the ability of a collective to persist despite member loss.
  • Georg Simmel
    A sociologist known for analyzing how the number of individuals in a collective shapes its emotional and structural characteristics.
  • Dyad
    A two-person collective marked by intense emotional bonds but vulnerable to dissolution if either member departs.
  • Triad
    A three-person collective offering more endurance than smaller groups, with multiple relationships but slightly less emotional closeness.
  • Stability
    The capacity of a collective to continue existing even if some members leave, regardless of emotional connections.
  • Emotional Intimacy
    The degree of closeness and intensity in relationships within a collective, often higher in smaller groups.
  • Relationship
    A social connection between two individuals within a collective, forming the basis for interaction and group dynamics.
  • Social Group
    A collection of individuals whose interactions and connections are shaped by size, affecting both endurance and emotional bonds.
  • Social Interaction
    The process through which individuals in a collective connect, communicate, and influence each other.
  • Group Dynamic
    The patterns of interaction, emotional bonds, and endurance that emerge based on the number of members in a collective.
  • Intimacy
    A sense of emotional closeness and personal connection, typically stronger in smaller collectives.
  • Member Loss
    The departure of individuals from a collective, impacting its endurance and the nature of remaining relationships.
  • One-on-One Relationship
    A direct social connection between two individuals within a collective, increasing in number as the group grows.
  • Group Structure
    The arrangement and number of connections among individuals in a collective, influencing both endurance and emotional bonds.