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Group Size and Structure quiz

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  • What is a dyad according to Georg Simmel?
    A dyad is a group consisting of two people, forming a single relationship.
  • Why are dyads considered unstable groups?
    Dyads are unstable because if one member leaves, the group ceases to exist.
  • How does Simmel describe the emotional intensity of dyads?
    Dyads are described as having high emotional intimacy and intensity.
  • What is a triad in Simmel's theory?
    A triad is a group with three members, resulting in three relationships.
  • How does the stability of a triad compare to a dyad?
    A triad is more stable than a dyad because the group can continue to exist even if one member leaves.
  • What happens to intimacy as group size increases, according to Simmel?
    As group size increases, the level of emotional intimacy per relationship typically decreases.
  • How does group stability change as the group gets larger?
    Group stability increases as the group gets larger, since it can withstand the loss of members.
  • What does Simmel mean by 'stability' in the context of groups?
    Stability refers to the continued existence of a group, not the closeness or affection among members.
  • How many one-on-one relationships exist in a group of six people?
    There are 15 one-on-one relationships in a group of six people.
  • Why might a larger group have less emotional intensity per relationship?
    In larger groups, it is difficult to maintain emotionally intense relationships with every member.
  • What is the main trade-off between group size and group dynamics in Simmel's theory?
    The main trade-off is that as group size increases, stability increases but emotional intimacy per relationship decreases.
  • If two people leave a group of six, what does Simmel's theory suggest about the group's stability?
    The group would still be considered stable, as it can continue to exist with the remaining members.
  • How many relationships are there in a triad?
    There are three one-on-one relationships in a triad.
  • What is the effect on a dyad if one member leaves?
    The dyad dissolves and the group no longer exists.
  • Why is understanding group size important in sociology?
    Understanding group size helps explain social interaction, group stability, and the balance between intimacy and stability in social structures.