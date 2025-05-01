What is a dyad according to Georg Simmel? A dyad is a group consisting of two people, forming a single relationship.

Why are dyads considered unstable groups? Dyads are unstable because if one member leaves, the group ceases to exist.

How does Simmel describe the emotional intensity of dyads? Dyads are described as having high emotional intimacy and intensity.

What is a triad in Simmel's theory? A triad is a group with three members, resulting in three relationships.

How does the stability of a triad compare to a dyad? A triad is more stable than a dyad because the group can continue to exist even if one member leaves.

What happens to intimacy as group size increases, according to Simmel? As group size increases, the level of emotional intimacy per relationship typically decreases.