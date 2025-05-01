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What is a dyad according to Georg Simmel? A dyad is a group consisting of two people, forming a single relationship. Why are dyads considered unstable groups? Dyads are unstable because if one member leaves, the group ceases to exist. How does Simmel describe the emotional intensity of dyads? Dyads are described as having high emotional intimacy and intensity. What is a triad in Simmel's theory? A triad is a group with three members, resulting in three relationships. How does the stability of a triad compare to a dyad? A triad is more stable than a dyad because the group can continue to exist even if one member leaves. What happens to intimacy as group size increases, according to Simmel? As group size increases, the level of emotional intimacy per relationship typically decreases. How does group stability change as the group gets larger? Group stability increases as the group gets larger, since it can withstand the loss of members. What does Simmel mean by 'stability' in the context of groups? Stability refers to the continued existence of a group, not the closeness or affection among members. How many one-on-one relationships exist in a group of six people? There are 15 one-on-one relationships in a group of six people. Why might a larger group have less emotional intensity per relationship? In larger groups, it is difficult to maintain emotionally intense relationships with every member. What is the main trade-off between group size and group dynamics in Simmel's theory? The main trade-off is that as group size increases, stability increases but emotional intimacy per relationship decreases. If two people leave a group of six, what does Simmel's theory suggest about the group's stability? The group would still be considered stable, as it can continue to exist with the remaining members. How many relationships are there in a triad? There are three one-on-one relationships in a triad. What is the effect on a dyad if one member leaves? The dyad dissolves and the group no longer exists. Why is understanding group size important in sociology? Understanding group size helps explain social interaction, group stability, and the balance between intimacy and stability in social structures.
Group Size and Structure quiz
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