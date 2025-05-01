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Health A state encompassing physical, mental, and social well-being, shaped by cultural, economic, and societal influences. Morbidity The frequency or prevalence of disease or illness within a population, reflecting overall health challenges. Mortality The rate of death within a population, often used to assess the impact of diseases or health conditions. Social Norms Shared expectations and behaviors within a society that influence perceptions and practices related to well-being. Inequality Systematic differences in access to resources, opportunities, and health outcomes across social groups. Socioeconomic Status A measure combining income, education, and occupation, closely linked to variations in health outcomes. Sanitation Access to clean water, safe plumbing, and hygienic living conditions, crucial for preventing disease. Infectious Disease Illnesses caused by pathogens, often prevalent in areas with poor sanitation and limited healthcare. Infant Mortality The rate at which children under one year of age die, serving as a key indicator of population health. Life Expectancy The average number of years a person is expected to live, influenced by social and economic factors. Obesity A condition marked by excessive body fat, associated with increased risk of chronic diseases. Cancer A group of diseases characterized by uncontrolled cell growth, more frequently diagnosed in longer-living populations. Medical Costs The financial expenses associated with healthcare services, often higher in wealthier nations. Social Stratification The hierarchical arrangement of individuals in society, impacting access to resources and health. Technology Tools and innovations that can improve or complicate well-being, such as medical advances or sedentary lifestyles.
Health and Society definitions
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