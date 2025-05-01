Health A state encompassing physical, mental, and social well-being, shaped by cultural, economic, and societal influences.

Morbidity The frequency or prevalence of disease or illness within a population, reflecting overall health challenges.

Mortality The rate of death within a population, often used to assess the impact of diseases or health conditions.

Social Norms Shared expectations and behaviors within a society that influence perceptions and practices related to well-being.

Inequality Systematic differences in access to resources, opportunities, and health outcomes across social groups.

Socioeconomic Status A measure combining income, education, and occupation, closely linked to variations in health outcomes.