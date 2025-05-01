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Health and Society definitions

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  • Health
    A state encompassing physical, mental, and social well-being, shaped by cultural, economic, and societal influences.
  • Morbidity
    The frequency or prevalence of disease or illness within a population, reflecting overall health challenges.
  • Mortality
    The rate of death within a population, often used to assess the impact of diseases or health conditions.
  • Social Norms
    Shared expectations and behaviors within a society that influence perceptions and practices related to well-being.
  • Inequality
    Systematic differences in access to resources, opportunities, and health outcomes across social groups.
  • Socioeconomic Status
    A measure combining income, education, and occupation, closely linked to variations in health outcomes.
  • Sanitation
    Access to clean water, safe plumbing, and hygienic living conditions, crucial for preventing disease.
  • Infectious Disease
    Illnesses caused by pathogens, often prevalent in areas with poor sanitation and limited healthcare.
  • Infant Mortality
    The rate at which children under one year of age die, serving as a key indicator of population health.
  • Life Expectancy
    The average number of years a person is expected to live, influenced by social and economic factors.
  • Obesity
    A condition marked by excessive body fat, associated with increased risk of chronic diseases.
  • Cancer
    A group of diseases characterized by uncontrolled cell growth, more frequently diagnosed in longer-living populations.
  • Medical Costs
    The financial expenses associated with healthcare services, often higher in wealthier nations.
  • Social Stratification
    The hierarchical arrangement of individuals in society, impacting access to resources and health.
  • Technology
    Tools and innovations that can improve or complicate well-being, such as medical advances or sedentary lifestyles.