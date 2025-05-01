How do sociologists define health? Health is defined as a state of physical, mental, and social well-being.

What does morbidity refer to in sociology? Morbidity refers to the prevalence of a disease or illness within a population.

What does mortality measure? Mortality measures the number of deaths from a disease or illness in a population.

How can social norms influence health? Social norms can make certain unhealthy behaviors seem normal, leading people to continue them even if they are harmful.

How has medical knowledge changed over time? Medical knowledge evolves, and practices once considered healthy, like prescribing cigarettes, are now known to be harmful.

What role does technology play in health? Technology can improve health and quality of life but may also contribute to problems like sedentary lifestyles.