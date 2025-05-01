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Health and Society quiz

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  • How do sociologists define health?
    Health is defined as a state of physical, mental, and social well-being.
  • What does morbidity refer to in sociology?
    Morbidity refers to the prevalence of a disease or illness within a population.
  • What does mortality measure?
    Mortality measures the number of deaths from a disease or illness in a population.
  • How can social norms influence health?
    Social norms can make certain unhealthy behaviors seem normal, leading people to continue them even if they are harmful.
  • How has medical knowledge changed over time?
    Medical knowledge evolves, and practices once considered healthy, like prescribing cigarettes, are now known to be harmful.
  • What role does technology play in health?
    Technology can improve health and quality of life but may also contribute to problems like sedentary lifestyles.
  • How does inequality affect health outcomes?
    Inequality leads to differences in health outcomes across race, class, and gender, with higher socioeconomic status linked to better health.
  • What are some major health challenges in low-income countries?
    Low-income countries face issues like poor sanitation, hunger, infectious diseases, and high infant mortality.
  • How does poverty relate to disease in low-income countries?
    Poverty is linked to diseases, with about one billion people annually suffering from poverty-associated illnesses.
  • What is the life expectancy difference between low and high-income countries?
    Life expectancy in low-income countries is about twenty years less than in high-income countries.
  • What health issues are common in high-income countries?
    High-income countries commonly face obesity, heart disease, diabetes, and higher rates of cancer.
  • Why might cancer rates be higher in high-income countries?
    Cancer rates may be higher because people live longer, increasing the chance of a cancer diagnosis.
  • What is a notable trend in life expectancy in the United States compared to other high-income countries?
    People in the United States have a lower life expectancy than those in other high-income nations.
  • How does access to healthcare differ between low and high-income countries?
    High-income countries generally have better access to quality medical care than low-income countries.
  • What is the relationship between socioeconomic status and health?
    Higher socioeconomic status is associated with better physical and mental health outcomes.