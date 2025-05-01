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Economy A social institution where goods are produced and exchanged, shaped by technological and societal changes over time. Agricultural Revolution A period marked by the shift to farming and permanent settlements, leading to surplus, trade, and occupational specialization. Surplus An excess of goods beyond immediate needs, enabling storage, trade, and the foundation of economic systems. Occupational Specialization The development of distinct jobs, allowing individuals to master specific crafts and improve service quality. Industrial Revolution An era beginning around 1750, characterized by factory-based production, mass goods, and urban work centralization. Mass Production The creation of large quantities of standardized goods, increasing availability and driving consumer demand. Consumerism A social pattern where increased acquisition and consumption of goods becomes a driving economic force. Class Structure The organization of society into groups based on economic roles, notably capitalists and workers after industrialization. Capitalist Class A group owning production means, distinguished from workers, and gaining prominence during industrialization. Working Class Individuals who sell their labor, often in factories, forming a distinct group in industrial societies. Transportation Systems like railroads that connected national and global markets, facilitating economic expansion. Information Revolution A period starting in the 1950s, driven by computer technology, shifting economies toward services and technology. Postindustrial Economy An economic system focused on services and technology, with reduced reliance on factory work. White-Collar Jobs Professional or managerial positions, often requiring specialized knowledge, that expanded with technological advances. Global Interdependence A condition where national economies are closely linked through global markets and trade.
Historic Role of the Economy definitions
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