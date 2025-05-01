Economy A social institution where goods are produced and exchanged, shaped by technological and societal changes over time.

Agricultural Revolution A period marked by the shift to farming and permanent settlements, leading to surplus, trade, and occupational specialization.

Surplus An excess of goods beyond immediate needs, enabling storage, trade, and the foundation of economic systems.

Occupational Specialization The development of distinct jobs, allowing individuals to master specific crafts and improve service quality.

Industrial Revolution An era beginning around 1750, characterized by factory-based production, mass goods, and urban work centralization.

Mass Production The creation of large quantities of standardized goods, increasing availability and driving consumer demand.