How is the economy defined in sociology? The economy is defined as a social institution in which society's goods are produced and exchanged.

What technological revolution is credited with creating the economy as a social institution? The Agricultural Revolution is credited with creating the economy as a social institution.

What key development during the Agricultural Revolution allowed for the trading of goods? The creation of surplus goods during the Agricultural Revolution allowed for the trading of goods.

How did occupational specialization emerge during the Agricultural Revolution? Occupational specialization emerged because people could dedicate their lives to mastering a single craft, leading to a greater variety and quality of services.

What major shift occurred during the Industrial Revolution regarding work location? Work became more centralized in urban areas, with production shifting into factories.

How did the Industrial Revolution impact productivity and consumerism? The Industrial Revolution greatly increased productivity and led to mass production, which in turn increased consumerism.