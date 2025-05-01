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How is the economy defined in sociology? The economy is defined as a social institution in which society's goods are produced and exchanged. What technological revolution is credited with creating the economy as a social institution? The Agricultural Revolution is credited with creating the economy as a social institution. What key development during the Agricultural Revolution allowed for the trading of goods? The creation of surplus goods during the Agricultural Revolution allowed for the trading of goods. How did occupational specialization emerge during the Agricultural Revolution? Occupational specialization emerged because people could dedicate their lives to mastering a single craft, leading to a greater variety and quality of services. What major shift occurred during the Industrial Revolution regarding work location? Work became more centralized in urban areas, with production shifting into factories. How did the Industrial Revolution impact productivity and consumerism? The Industrial Revolution greatly increased productivity and led to mass production, which in turn increased consumerism. What new class structure emerged during the Industrial Revolution? A clear distinction developed between the working class and the capitalist (business owner) class. How did advances in transportation during the Industrial Revolution affect the economy? Advances like the railroad connected national and global markets, expanding the economy. What is the main technological driver of the current Information Revolution? Computer technology is the main driver of the Information Revolution. What type of economy characterizes the postindustrial era? The postindustrial era is characterized by an economy based on service work and technology rather than factory work. How has the Information Revolution affected the middle class? The Information Revolution has expanded the middle class, especially in countries like the United States. What type of jobs have grown due to the Information Revolution? Professional or white-collar jobs have grown due to the Information Revolution. How has global interdependence changed in the postindustrial economy? Global interdependence has increased, making global markets a key part of most nations' economies. Why was there no clear economy before the Agricultural Revolution? Before the Agricultural Revolution, materials were used as quickly as they were produced, so there was little opportunity for trading goods. Why is understanding technological revolutions important for studying economic inequality? Technological revolutions shape economic systems, class stratification, and global markets, which are essential for understanding social change and economic inequality.
Historic Role of the Economy quiz
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