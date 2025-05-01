Social Institution A structured system in society responsible for transmitting both formal and informal knowledge across generations.

Formal Knowledge Academic facts and job-related skills systematically taught, often in structured educational settings.

Informal Knowledge Understanding of cultural norms, societal expectations, and values acquired outside formal curricula.

Cultural Norms Shared expectations and rules guiding behavior, often reinforced through educational experiences.

National Values Core beliefs and ideals promoted within a country, often integrated into educational content.

Manifest Functions Intended and recognized outcomes of schooling, such as skill development and academic achievement.