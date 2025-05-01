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History of Education in the US definitions

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  • Social Institution
    A structured system in society responsible for transmitting both formal and informal knowledge across generations.
  • Formal Knowledge
    Academic facts and job-related skills systematically taught, often in structured educational settings.
  • Informal Knowledge
    Understanding of cultural norms, societal expectations, and values acquired outside formal curricula.
  • Cultural Norms
    Shared expectations and rules guiding behavior, often reinforced through educational experiences.
  • National Values
    Core beliefs and ideals promoted within a country, often integrated into educational content.
  • Manifest Functions
    Intended and recognized outcomes of schooling, such as skill development and academic achievement.
  • Latent Functions
    Unintended, often hidden effects of schooling, including socialization and shaping self-image.
  • Industrial Revolution
    A period that increased demand for skilled workers, prompting expansion and reform of education systems.
  • Enlightenment
    An intellectual movement advocating personal growth and broader access to knowledge through education.
  • Equity
    The principle of fairness in educational opportunities and outcomes across different social groups.
  • Self-Image
    An individual's perception of themselves, often influenced by experiences within educational environments.
  • High School Diploma
    A certification marking completion of secondary education, now held by the vast majority of U.S. adults.
  • College Degree
    An academic credential signifying advanced study, increasingly common among U.S. adults.
  • Mandatory Education
    A legal requirement for children to attend school up to a certain age or grade level.