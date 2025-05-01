Back
Social Institution A structured system in society responsible for transmitting both formal and informal knowledge across generations. Formal Knowledge Academic facts and job-related skills systematically taught, often in structured educational settings. Informal Knowledge Understanding of cultural norms, societal expectations, and values acquired outside formal curricula. Cultural Norms Shared expectations and rules guiding behavior, often reinforced through educational experiences. National Values Core beliefs and ideals promoted within a country, often integrated into educational content. Manifest Functions Intended and recognized outcomes of schooling, such as skill development and academic achievement. Latent Functions Unintended, often hidden effects of schooling, including socialization and shaping self-image. Industrial Revolution A period that increased demand for skilled workers, prompting expansion and reform of education systems. Enlightenment An intellectual movement advocating personal growth and broader access to knowledge through education. Equity The principle of fairness in educational opportunities and outcomes across different social groups. Self-Image An individual's perception of themselves, often influenced by experiences within educational environments. High School Diploma A certification marking completion of secondary education, now held by the vast majority of U.S. adults. College Degree An academic credential signifying advanced study, increasingly common among U.S. adults. Mandatory Education A legal requirement for children to attend school up to a certain age or grade level.
History of Education in the US definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/14