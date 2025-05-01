How is education defined as a social institution in the US? Education is defined as a social institution that provides both formal knowledge, such as academics and job skills, and informal knowledge, like cultural norms and national values.

What are the two types of knowledge imparted by the education system? The education system imparts formal knowledge (academics and job skills) and informal knowledge (cultural norms and national values).

Where did education typically take place in the US before the mid-1800s? Before the mid-1800s, education in the US typically took place at home.

Who primarily received formal education in early US history? Formal education was primarily reserved for upper-class men in early US history.

What two major historical periods led to changes in US education? The Industrial Revolution and the Enlightenment led to significant changes in US education.

How did the Industrial Revolution affect education in the US? The Industrial Revolution created a need for more skilled workers, leading to an emphasis on job skills in education.