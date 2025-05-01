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History of Education in the US quiz

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  • How is education defined as a social institution in the US?
    Education is defined as a social institution that provides both formal knowledge, such as academics and job skills, and informal knowledge, like cultural norms and national values.
  • What are the two types of knowledge imparted by the education system?
    The education system imparts formal knowledge (academics and job skills) and informal knowledge (cultural norms and national values).
  • Where did education typically take place in the US before the mid-1800s?
    Before the mid-1800s, education in the US typically took place at home.
  • Who primarily received formal education in early US history?
    Formal education was primarily reserved for upper-class men in early US history.
  • What two major historical periods led to changes in US education?
    The Industrial Revolution and the Enlightenment led to significant changes in US education.
  • How did the Industrial Revolution affect education in the US?
    The Industrial Revolution created a need for more skilled workers, leading to an emphasis on job skills in education.
  • What philosophical shift did the Enlightenment bring to education?
    The Enlightenment promoted the idea that education should foster personal development and be accessible to all.
  • When did education in the US become mandatory in all states?
    Education became mandatory in all 50 states in 1918.
  • What were the requirements for mandatory education established in 1918?
    Mandatory education required completion until eighth grade or until the student turned 16.
  • By the mid-1960s, what percentage of US adults had a high school diploma?
    By the mid-1960s, over 50% of US adults had a high school diploma.
  • What percentage of US adults held college degrees in the mid-1960s?
    About 7% of US adults held college degrees in the mid-1960s.
  • What is the current percentage of US adults with a high school diploma?
    Today, over 90% of US adults have a high school diploma.
  • What proportion of US adults currently hold college degrees?
    Currently, about one third of US adults hold college degrees.
  • What are the manifest and latent functions of education discussed in the lesson?
    Manifest functions include skill development, while latent functions involve socialization and shaping self-image.
  • What ongoing issues are highlighted in the history of US education?
    Issues of equity and the role of schooling in shaping self-image within societal structures are highlighted.