Industrial Revolution A period marked by a shift to factory work, leading to urban migration, economic inequality, and weakened traditional community bonds.

Urbanization The movement of populations into cities, resulting in increased social issues like disease, pollution, and crime.

Economic Inequality A widening gap between wealthy and poor populations, intensified by industrial and social changes.

Social Problems Challenges such as crime, homelessness, and pollution that escalated with rapid urban and industrial growth.

Political Change Shifts in governance and ideology, including declining belief in monarchy and rising focus on individual rights.

Positivism A scientific approach to studying society, emphasizing factual evidence over philosophical speculation.