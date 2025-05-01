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History of Sociology definitions

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  • Industrial Revolution
    A period marked by a shift to factory work, leading to urban migration, economic inequality, and weakened traditional community bonds.
  • Urbanization
    The movement of populations into cities, resulting in increased social issues like disease, pollution, and crime.
  • Economic Inequality
    A widening gap between wealthy and poor populations, intensified by industrial and social changes.
  • Social Problems
    Challenges such as crime, homelessness, and pollution that escalated with rapid urban and industrial growth.
  • Political Change
    Shifts in governance and ideology, including declining belief in monarchy and rising focus on individual rights.
  • Positivism
    A scientific approach to studying society, emphasizing factual evidence over philosophical speculation.
  • Law of Three Stages
    A theory describing societal evolution through theological, metaphysical, and scientific phases.
  • Theological Stage
    A period when society was interpreted as reflecting divine will, dominant until the European Middle Ages.
  • Metaphysical Stage
    A phase where society was seen as shaped by human nature, influenced by Enlightenment philosophers.
  • Scientific Stage
    An era characterized by applying scientific reasoning to understand society, inspired by thinkers like Newton.
  • Social Structure
    The organized patterns and relationships that shape how a society is arranged and functions.
  • Social Change
    Transformations in societal organization, values, or norms, often triggered by industrial or political shifts.
  • Social Stratification
    The hierarchical arrangement of individuals or groups in society, often based on wealth or status.
  • Empirical Evidence
    Information gathered through observation or experimentation, foundational to the scientific study of society.
  • Social Physics
    A concept likening societal laws to those of the natural sciences, aiming for systematic study of social patterns.