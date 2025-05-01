In what century and region did sociology first emerge as a distinct discipline? Sociology emerged in 19th-century Europe.

What major economic transformation contributed to the rise of sociology? The Industrial Revolution contributed to the rise of sociology by changing work patterns and increasing economic inequality.

How did urbanization during the 19th century affect European society? Urbanization led to people moving into cities, which caused increased social problems like disease, pollution, crime, and homelessness.

What happened to traditional community bonds during the rise of industrial society? Traditional community bonds declined as people spent more time working in factories and less time in their communities.

What political changes were occurring in Europe during the emergence of sociology? There was a decline in the belief in the divine right of kings and a rise in ideas about self-interest, personal liberty, and individual rights.

Who is considered the first official sociologist? Auguste Comte, a French philosopher, is considered the first official sociologist.