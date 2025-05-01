Back
Bureaucracy A system of organization with rigid rules and procedures, often leading to uniformity and limited flexibility in large institutions. Uniformity A consistent structure and curriculum across schools, which can ignore cultural and individual differences among students. Flexibility The ability of schools to adapt to students' needs, allowing for personalized learning and less rigid expectations. Standardized Testing Assessments used to measure student achievement, often influencing curriculum and school funding decisions. Teaching to the Test A focus on preparing students for exams rather than fostering deep understanding or critical thinking skills. Critical Thinking The capacity to analyze, evaluate, and synthesize information beyond rote memorization or basic comprehension. Transferable Skills Abilities such as problem-solving and communication that can be applied in various contexts beyond school. School Readiness The level of knowledge and skills children possess when entering formal education, often influenced by socioeconomic status. Head Start Program A federal initiative providing early childhood education to low-income children to reduce socioeconomic gaps. No Child Left Behind Act A policy mandating standardized testing and linking school funding to test performance, criticized for narrowing curricula. Every Student Succeeds Act A law granting states more control over education funding and standards while maintaining testing requirements. Local Property Taxes A primary source of public school funding, leading to disparities between affluent and low-income districts. Affluent Districts School areas with higher funding, offering more resources, advanced courses, and extracurricular opportunities. Low-Income Districts School areas with limited funding, often facing overcrowding, fewer programs, and outdated facilities. Overcrowding A situation where too many students are in a classroom, reducing opportunities for individualized instruction. Advanced Courses Educational offerings such as AP classes or dual enrollment, typically available in well-funded schools. Extracurriculars Non-academic activities like arts and sports, often cut in underfunded schools, affecting student development. Functional Illiteracy A condition where individuals can read words but struggle with comprehension and applying reading skills in daily life. Socioeconomic Status (SES) A measure of a family's economic and social position, influencing educational opportunities and outcomes. Racial Education Gap Disparities in educational achievement and access among different racial groups, often linked to funding inequalities. Conflict Theory A sociological perspective highlighting how education systems perpetuate social and economic inequalities. Teacher Specialization A structure where educators focus on specific subjects, limiting opportunities for personalized student interaction. Grade Progression A system where student advancement is based on age and grade, often lacking personalization for individual needs. Accountability The expectation for schools, teachers, and students to meet certain standards, often enforced through testing. Student-Led Learning An approach where learners have more choice and agency in their educational activities and assessments. Teacher Autonomy The freedom for educators to design curriculum and teaching methods, often restricted by bureaucratic policies. Staff Turnover The rate at which teachers and school employees leave and are replaced, often higher in underfunded schools. College Access The opportunity for students to pursue higher education, influenced by high school resources and extracurricular involvement. School Bureaucracy The administrative structure governing schools, often criticized for limiting innovation and responsiveness.
Issues in U.S. Education definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/29