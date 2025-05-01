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Issues in U.S. Education definitions

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  • Bureaucracy
    A system of organization with rigid rules and procedures, often leading to uniformity and limited flexibility in large institutions.
  • Uniformity
    A consistent structure and curriculum across schools, which can ignore cultural and individual differences among students.
  • Flexibility
    The ability of schools to adapt to students' needs, allowing for personalized learning and less rigid expectations.
  • Standardized Testing
    Assessments used to measure student achievement, often influencing curriculum and school funding decisions.
  • Teaching to the Test
    A focus on preparing students for exams rather than fostering deep understanding or critical thinking skills.
  • Critical Thinking
    The capacity to analyze, evaluate, and synthesize information beyond rote memorization or basic comprehension.
  • Transferable Skills
    Abilities such as problem-solving and communication that can be applied in various contexts beyond school.
  • School Readiness
    The level of knowledge and skills children possess when entering formal education, often influenced by socioeconomic status.
  • Head Start Program
    A federal initiative providing early childhood education to low-income children to reduce socioeconomic gaps.
  • No Child Left Behind Act
    A policy mandating standardized testing and linking school funding to test performance, criticized for narrowing curricula.
  • Every Student Succeeds Act
    A law granting states more control over education funding and standards while maintaining testing requirements.
  • Local Property Taxes
    A primary source of public school funding, leading to disparities between affluent and low-income districts.
  • Affluent Districts
    School areas with higher funding, offering more resources, advanced courses, and extracurricular opportunities.
  • Low-Income Districts
    School areas with limited funding, often facing overcrowding, fewer programs, and outdated facilities.
  • Overcrowding
    A situation where too many students are in a classroom, reducing opportunities for individualized instruction.
  • Advanced Courses
    Educational offerings such as AP classes or dual enrollment, typically available in well-funded schools.
  • Extracurriculars
    Non-academic activities like arts and sports, often cut in underfunded schools, affecting student development.
  • Functional Illiteracy
    A condition where individuals can read words but struggle with comprehension and applying reading skills in daily life.
  • Socioeconomic Status (SES)
    A measure of a family's economic and social position, influencing educational opportunities and outcomes.
  • Racial Education Gap
    Disparities in educational achievement and access among different racial groups, often linked to funding inequalities.
  • Conflict Theory
    A sociological perspective highlighting how education systems perpetuate social and economic inequalities.
  • Teacher Specialization
    A structure where educators focus on specific subjects, limiting opportunities for personalized student interaction.
  • Grade Progression
    A system where student advancement is based on age and grade, often lacking personalization for individual needs.
  • Accountability
    The expectation for schools, teachers, and students to meet certain standards, often enforced through testing.
  • Student-Led Learning
    An approach where learners have more choice and agency in their educational activities and assessments.
  • Teacher Autonomy
    The freedom for educators to design curriculum and teaching methods, often restricted by bureaucratic policies.
  • Staff Turnover
    The rate at which teachers and school employees leave and are replaced, often higher in underfunded schools.
  • College Access
    The opportunity for students to pursue higher education, influenced by high school resources and extracurricular involvement.
  • School Bureaucracy
    The administrative structure governing schools, often criticized for limiting innovation and responsiveness.