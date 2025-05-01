Bureaucracy A system of organization with rigid rules and procedures, often leading to uniformity and limited flexibility in large institutions.

Uniformity A consistent structure and curriculum across schools, which can ignore cultural and individual differences among students.

Flexibility The ability of schools to adapt to students' needs, allowing for personalized learning and less rigid expectations.

Standardized Testing Assessments used to measure student achievement, often influencing curriculum and school funding decisions.

Teaching to the Test A focus on preparing students for exams rather than fostering deep understanding or critical thinking skills.

Critical Thinking The capacity to analyze, evaluate, and synthesize information beyond rote memorization or basic comprehension.