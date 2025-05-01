What is one major way that public schools in the U.S. are funded, leading to inequality? Public schools are funded through local property taxes, which results in wealthier districts having more resources than low-income districts.

What is 'teaching to the test' and why is it considered problematic? 'Teaching to the test' refers to focusing curriculum on passing standardized assessments rather than true mastery or critical thinking, which can limit students' transferable skills.

What was the primary goal of the Head Start program when it was founded in 1965? Head Start aimed to reduce SES-based gaps in school readiness by providing early childhood education to low-income children.

How did the No Child Left Behind Act affect school funding? It tied federal funding to standardized test scores, putting schools at risk of losing funding if they did not meet performance requirements.

What change did the Every Student Succeeds Act introduce compared to No Child Left Behind? It shifted funding decisions from the federal government to the states, allowing more flexibility in how schools are funded.

What is functional illiteracy and how does it differ from illiteracy? Functional illiteracy means being able to read words but struggling with comprehension and critical thinking, unlike illiteracy which is the inability to read at all.