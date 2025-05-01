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Life Course A sequence of socially constructed stages individuals experience from birth to death, shaped by cultural and historical context. Social Construct A concept or category created and maintained by society, varying across cultures and historical periods. Childhood A developmental stage focused on learning and play, often extended in wealthier societies due to industrialization. Adolescence A period marked by puberty, identity exploration, and emotional changes, emerging alongside industrialization and education reforms. Early Adulthood A phase typically involving workforce entry, career building, forming partnerships, and often parenting. Middle Adulthood A stage characterized by health changes, career reflection, caregiving for both children and aging parents, and becoming grandparents. Late Adulthood A period often involving retirement, health decline, loss of independence, and shifts in identity and fulfillment. Industrialization A process that transforms societies, influencing the length and nature of childhood and adolescence through economic and social changes. Caregiving A responsibility often assumed in middle age, involving support for both younger and older family members. Sandwich Generation A group in middle adulthood balancing care for both children and aging parents, often experiencing significant stress. Retirement A transition in late adulthood marked by withdrawal from the workforce and increased leisure time. Identity Development A process especially prominent in adolescence and late adulthood, involving exploration and redefinition of self. Demographic Trends Patterns such as aging populations and delayed parenting that influence the structure and experience of life stages. Puberty A biological transition during adolescence, triggering physical, emotional, and social changes. Workforce Participation Involvement in paid employment, a key milestone in early adulthood and a factor shaped by societal norms.
Major Stages of the Life Course definitions
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