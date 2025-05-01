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Major Stages of the Life Course definitions

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  • Life Course
    A sequence of socially constructed stages individuals experience from birth to death, shaped by cultural and historical context.
  • Social Construct
    A concept or category created and maintained by society, varying across cultures and historical periods.
  • Childhood
    A developmental stage focused on learning and play, often extended in wealthier societies due to industrialization.
  • Adolescence
    A period marked by puberty, identity exploration, and emotional changes, emerging alongside industrialization and education reforms.
  • Early Adulthood
    A phase typically involving workforce entry, career building, forming partnerships, and often parenting.
  • Middle Adulthood
    A stage characterized by health changes, career reflection, caregiving for both children and aging parents, and becoming grandparents.
  • Late Adulthood
    A period often involving retirement, health decline, loss of independence, and shifts in identity and fulfillment.
  • Industrialization
    A process that transforms societies, influencing the length and nature of childhood and adolescence through economic and social changes.
  • Caregiving
    A responsibility often assumed in middle age, involving support for both younger and older family members.
  • Sandwich Generation
    A group in middle adulthood balancing care for both children and aging parents, often experiencing significant stress.
  • Retirement
    A transition in late adulthood marked by withdrawal from the workforce and increased leisure time.
  • Identity Development
    A process especially prominent in adolescence and late adulthood, involving exploration and redefinition of self.
  • Demographic Trends
    Patterns such as aging populations and delayed parenting that influence the structure and experience of life stages.
  • Puberty
    A biological transition during adolescence, triggering physical, emotional, and social changes.
  • Workforce Participation
    Involvement in paid employment, a key milestone in early adulthood and a factor shaped by societal norms.