Life Course A sequence of socially constructed stages individuals experience from birth to death, shaped by cultural and historical context.

Social Construct A concept or category created and maintained by society, varying across cultures and historical periods.

Childhood A developmental stage focused on learning and play, often extended in wealthier societies due to industrialization.

Adolescence A period marked by puberty, identity exploration, and emotional changes, emerging alongside industrialization and education reforms.

Early Adulthood A phase typically involving workforce entry, career building, forming partnerships, and often parenting.

Middle Adulthood A stage characterized by health changes, career reflection, caregiving for both children and aging parents, and becoming grandparents.