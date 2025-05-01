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What are the five major stages of the life course in high-income industrialized nations? The stages are childhood, adolescence, early adulthood, middle adulthood, and late adulthood. How is childhood typically defined in terms of age range? Childhood is usually considered to be from birth to 12 years old. What are the main focuses during childhood? Childhood emphasizes learning and play as key developmental activities. How has industrialization affected the length of childhood? Industrialization and wealth have lengthened childhood by reducing child labor and increasing time spent in education. What is a current trend regarding child labor in low-income nations? Many children in low-income nations are still part of the workforce, with higher child labor rates compared to wealthier countries. What age range defines adolescence? Adolescence is typically defined as ages 13 to 19. What biological and social changes characterize adolescence? Adolescence involves puberty, intense social and emotional changes, and identity development. How did the concept of adolescence emerge historically? Adolescence became a distinct stage during industrialization, as child labor laws and mandatory education created a new social category for teenagers. What are common experiences during early adulthood? Early adulthood often includes entering the workforce, starting a career, marriage, and parenting. What is the typical age range for early adulthood? Early adulthood is usually considered to be from ages 20 to 40. What are some key experiences in middle adulthood? Middle adulthood often involves health changes, career reflection, becoming a grandparent, and caregiving for aging parents. What is the 'sandwich generation' and why is it significant? The sandwich generation refers to middle-aged adults caring for both their own children and aging parents, a trend due to later parenting and longer lifespans. What percentage of sandwich generation caregivers are women? About 70% of caregivers in the sandwich generation are women. What are typical experiences in late adulthood? Late adulthood includes retirement, health decline, loss of independence, and identity shifts due to major life changes. How does late adulthood affect a person's sense of fulfillment and identity? Late adulthood often brings changes in identity and fulfillment, as people adjust to retirement, loss of loved ones, and shifting focus to family achievements.
Major Stages of the Life Course quiz
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