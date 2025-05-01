What are the five major stages of the life course in high-income industrialized nations? The stages are childhood, adolescence, early adulthood, middle adulthood, and late adulthood.

How is childhood typically defined in terms of age range? Childhood is usually considered to be from birth to 12 years old.

What are the main focuses during childhood? Childhood emphasizes learning and play as key developmental activities.

How has industrialization affected the length of childhood? Industrialization and wealth have lengthened childhood by reducing child labor and increasing time spent in education.

What is a current trend regarding child labor in low-income nations? Many children in low-income nations are still part of the workforce, with higher child labor rates compared to wealthier countries.

What age range defines adolescence? Adolescence is typically defined as ages 13 to 19.