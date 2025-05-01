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Mate Selection A process shaped by attraction, love, and societal expectations, determining how individuals choose partners within a cultural context. Social Norms Unwritten societal rules that influence behaviors and choices, including who individuals consider appropriate marriage partners. Endogamy A practice where individuals marry within their own social group, often reinforcing existing social boundaries. Exogamy A practice involving marriage outside one's social group, promoting connections across different social categories. Homogamy A tendency for individuals to select partners with similar characteristics, such as class, race, or education. Social Category A classification based on shared traits like class, race, or education, often guiding partner selection. Monogamy A marriage structure involving two partners, prevalent in many societies, especially industrialized ones. Polygamy A marriage structure where an individual has multiple spouses, encompassing several specific forms. Polygyny A form of marriage where a man has multiple wives, commonly found in certain cultures. Polyandry A form of marriage where a woman has multiple husbands, less common but present in some societies. Social Stratification A hierarchical arrangement of individuals in society, influencing opportunities for partner selection. Family Dynamics Patterns and interactions within family units, shaped by marriage structures and partner choices. Social Mobility The ability to move between social classes, often affected by marriage choices and partner selection. Cultural Norms Shared expectations within a society that guide acceptable behaviors, including marriage practices. Marriage Structure The organizational form of marital relationships, such as monogamy or polygamy, within a society.
Mate Selection definitions
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