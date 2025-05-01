Mate Selection A process shaped by attraction, love, and societal expectations, determining how individuals choose partners within a cultural context.

Social Norms Unwritten societal rules that influence behaviors and choices, including who individuals consider appropriate marriage partners.

Endogamy A practice where individuals marry within their own social group, often reinforcing existing social boundaries.

Exogamy A practice involving marriage outside one's social group, promoting connections across different social categories.

Homogamy A tendency for individuals to select partners with similar characteristics, such as class, race, or education.

Social Category A classification based on shared traits like class, race, or education, often guiding partner selection.