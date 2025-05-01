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Mate Selection definitions

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  • Mate Selection
    A process shaped by attraction, love, and societal expectations, determining how individuals choose partners within a cultural context.
  • Social Norms
    Unwritten societal rules that influence behaviors and choices, including who individuals consider appropriate marriage partners.
  • Endogamy
    A practice where individuals marry within their own social group, often reinforcing existing social boundaries.
  • Exogamy
    A practice involving marriage outside one's social group, promoting connections across different social categories.
  • Homogamy
    A tendency for individuals to select partners with similar characteristics, such as class, race, or education.
  • Social Category
    A classification based on shared traits like class, race, or education, often guiding partner selection.
  • Monogamy
    A marriage structure involving two partners, prevalent in many societies, especially industrialized ones.
  • Polygamy
    A marriage structure where an individual has multiple spouses, encompassing several specific forms.
  • Polygyny
    A form of marriage where a man has multiple wives, commonly found in certain cultures.
  • Polyandry
    A form of marriage where a woman has multiple husbands, less common but present in some societies.
  • Social Stratification
    A hierarchical arrangement of individuals in society, influencing opportunities for partner selection.
  • Family Dynamics
    Patterns and interactions within family units, shaped by marriage structures and partner choices.
  • Social Mobility
    The ability to move between social classes, often affected by marriage choices and partner selection.
  • Cultural Norms
    Shared expectations within a society that guide acceptable behaviors, including marriage practices.
  • Marriage Structure
    The organizational form of marital relationships, such as monogamy or polygamy, within a society.