What is endogamy in mate selection? Endogamy is marrying within one's social category, such as class, race, or religion.

What is exogamy in mate selection? Exogamy is marrying outside one's social category, like a working class person marrying an upper class person.

In what type of social system is endogamy more common? Endogamy is more common in closed systems where social hierarchy restricts mate selection.

What is homogamy? Homogamy is marrying someone similar to oneself in factors like class, race, ethnicity, or education.

Is homogamy present in cultures with endogamy or exogamy? Yes, some level of homogamy is present regardless of whether endogamy or exogamy is more common.

What are the two main marriage structures identified by sociologists? The two main marriage structures are monogamy and polygamy.