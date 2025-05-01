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Mate Selection quiz

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  • What is endogamy in mate selection?
    Endogamy is marrying within one's social category, such as class, race, or religion.
  • What is exogamy in mate selection?
    Exogamy is marrying outside one's social category, like a working class person marrying an upper class person.
  • In what type of social system is endogamy more common?
    Endogamy is more common in closed systems where social hierarchy restricts mate selection.
  • What is homogamy?
    Homogamy is marrying someone similar to oneself in factors like class, race, ethnicity, or education.
  • Is homogamy present in cultures with endogamy or exogamy?
    Yes, some level of homogamy is present regardless of whether endogamy or exogamy is more common.
  • What are the two main marriage structures identified by sociologists?
    The two main marriage structures are monogamy and polygamy.
  • What is monogamy?
    Monogamy is a marriage between two people.
  • Where is monogamy especially common?
    Monogamy is especially common in high-income, highly industrialized nations.
  • What is polygamy?
    Polygamy is a marriage involving more than two people.
  • What are the two types of polygamy?
    The two types of polygamy are polygyny and polyandry.
  • What is polygyny?
    Polygyny is a marriage with multiple wives.
  • What is polyandry?
    Polyandry is a marriage with multiple husbands.
  • How can you remember the difference between polygyny and polyandry?
    Polyandry involves more men, and 'andry' sounds like 'androgen,' a hormone associated with males.
  • How do social norms influence mate selection?
    Social norms affect mate selection by shaping who individuals are likely to marry, even if they are not consciously aware of it.
  • Why is understanding mate selection important in sociology?
    Understanding mate selection helps analyze social institutions and their role in shaping relationships and societal organization.