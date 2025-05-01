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Fertility Rate Number of births in a population, often measured per 1,000 people annually, indicating potential for population increase. Mortality Rate Number of deaths in a population, typically measured per 1,000 people per year, reflecting population decline potential. Crude Birth Rate Annual count of live births per 1,000 individuals, used to estimate overall reproductive activity in a population. Crude Death Rate Annual count of deaths per 1,000 individuals, used to assess the rate at which a population loses members. Population Pyramid Graphical representation showing age and sex distribution, revealing growth trends and demographic structure. Sex Ratio Proportion of males to females in a population, often expressed as number of men per 100 women. Demographic Transition Theory Model describing predictable population changes through four stages, linked to technological and economic development. Malthusian Theory Perspective warning that population grows faster than food supply, leading to checks like famine, war, and disease. Zero Population Growth Theory Viewpoint advocating for birth rates to match death rates, emphasizing environmental resource limits and sustainability. Cornucopian Theory Optimistic belief that technological innovation will continually meet human needs, viewing population as a driver of progress. Population Composition Breakdown of a population by characteristics such as age and sex, crucial for understanding demographic trends. Infant Mortality Rate Frequency of deaths among infants under one year old, reflecting health conditions and medical technology in a society. Technological Advancement Progress in tools and methods that influence birth and death rates, shaping demographic transitions over time. High-Income Nation Country characterized by advanced technology, low birth and death rates, and stable or slowly growing population. Low-Income Nation Country marked by limited technology, higher birth and death rates, and rapid population growth or instability.
Population Growth definitions
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