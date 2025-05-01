Fertility Rate Number of births in a population, often measured per 1,000 people annually, indicating potential for population increase.

Mortality Rate Number of deaths in a population, typically measured per 1,000 people per year, reflecting population decline potential.

Crude Birth Rate Annual count of live births per 1,000 individuals, used to estimate overall reproductive activity in a population.

Crude Death Rate Annual count of deaths per 1,000 individuals, used to assess the rate at which a population loses members.

Population Pyramid Graphical representation showing age and sex distribution, revealing growth trends and demographic structure.

Sex Ratio Proportion of males to females in a population, often expressed as number of men per 100 women.