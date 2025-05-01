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Population Growth definitions

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  • Fertility Rate
    Number of births in a population, often measured per 1,000 people annually, indicating potential for population increase.
  • Mortality Rate
    Number of deaths in a population, typically measured per 1,000 people per year, reflecting population decline potential.
  • Crude Birth Rate
    Annual count of live births per 1,000 individuals, used to estimate overall reproductive activity in a population.
  • Crude Death Rate
    Annual count of deaths per 1,000 individuals, used to assess the rate at which a population loses members.
  • Population Pyramid
    Graphical representation showing age and sex distribution, revealing growth trends and demographic structure.
  • Sex Ratio
    Proportion of males to females in a population, often expressed as number of men per 100 women.
  • Demographic Transition Theory
    Model describing predictable population changes through four stages, linked to technological and economic development.
  • Malthusian Theory
    Perspective warning that population grows faster than food supply, leading to checks like famine, war, and disease.
  • Zero Population Growth Theory
    Viewpoint advocating for birth rates to match death rates, emphasizing environmental resource limits and sustainability.
  • Cornucopian Theory
    Optimistic belief that technological innovation will continually meet human needs, viewing population as a driver of progress.
  • Population Composition
    Breakdown of a population by characteristics such as age and sex, crucial for understanding demographic trends.
  • Infant Mortality Rate
    Frequency of deaths among infants under one year old, reflecting health conditions and medical technology in a society.
  • Technological Advancement
    Progress in tools and methods that influence birth and death rates, shaping demographic transitions over time.
  • High-Income Nation
    Country characterized by advanced technology, low birth and death rates, and stable or slowly growing population.
  • Low-Income Nation
    Country marked by limited technology, higher birth and death rates, and rapid population growth or instability.