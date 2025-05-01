What is the crude birth rate? The crude birth rate is the number of live births per 1,000 people in the population per year.

How does the crude death rate differ from the crude birth rate? The crude death rate is the number of deaths per 1,000 people in the population per year, while the crude birth rate measures live births.

What happens to a population if the fertility rate is higher than the mortality rate? The population increases because more people are being born than are dying.

What does a population pyramid show? A population pyramid graphically represents the age and sex composition of a population.

What does a pyramid-shaped population pyramid indicate about a country? It indicates a high birth rate and high death rate, with many young people and fewer older individuals.

How does the population pyramid of a country with low birth and death rates typically look? It often appears more rectangular, with a larger proportion of older individuals and fewer children.