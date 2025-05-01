Power Ability to exercise one's will over others, even in the face of resistance, not necessarily requiring legitimacy.

Authority Form of power regarded as legitimate by those subject to it, distinguishing it from coercion or manipulation.

Traditional Authority Legitimacy derived from established cultural patterns or lineage, often seen in monarchies.

Charismatic Authority Legitimacy based on a leader's exceptional personal qualities, often emerging during social upheaval.

Rational-Legal Authority Legitimacy rooted in laws and rules, with authority residing in the position rather than the individual.

Legitimacy Widespread recognition that power or authority is appropriate and justified within a society.