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Power Ability to exercise one's will over others, even in the face of resistance, not necessarily requiring legitimacy. Authority Form of power regarded as legitimate by those subject to it, distinguishing it from coercion or manipulation. Traditional Authority Legitimacy derived from established cultural patterns or lineage, often seen in monarchies. Charismatic Authority Legitimacy based on a leader's exceptional personal qualities, often emerging during social upheaval. Rational-Legal Authority Legitimacy rooted in laws and rules, with authority residing in the position rather than the individual. Legitimacy Widespread recognition that power or authority is appropriate and justified within a society. Coercion Use of force or threats to obtain compliance, undermining the perception of legitimate authority. Manipulation Influence exerted through deceptive or indirect means, often associated with illegitimate power. Politics Social processes that regulate how power is acquired, distributed, and exercised at various levels. Government Formal institutions responsible for creating, maintaining, and enforcing laws within a society. Bureaucracy Organizational structure characterized by rules, roles, and procedures, central to rational-legal authority. Monarchy System of governance where authority is inherited, typically justified by tradition and cultural norms. Social Stratification Hierarchical arrangement of individuals or groups in society, often influenced by power and authority. Inequality Unequal distribution of resources, opportunities, or power, shaped and reinforced by political systems.
Power & Authority definitions
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