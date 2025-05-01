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Power & Authority definitions

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  • Power
    Ability to exercise one's will over others, even in the face of resistance, not necessarily requiring legitimacy.
  • Authority
    Form of power regarded as legitimate by those subject to it, distinguishing it from coercion or manipulation.
  • Traditional Authority
    Legitimacy derived from established cultural patterns or lineage, often seen in monarchies.
  • Charismatic Authority
    Legitimacy based on a leader's exceptional personal qualities, often emerging during social upheaval.
  • Rational-Legal Authority
    Legitimacy rooted in laws and rules, with authority residing in the position rather than the individual.
  • Legitimacy
    Widespread recognition that power or authority is appropriate and justified within a society.
  • Coercion
    Use of force or threats to obtain compliance, undermining the perception of legitimate authority.
  • Manipulation
    Influence exerted through deceptive or indirect means, often associated with illegitimate power.
  • Politics
    Social processes that regulate how power is acquired, distributed, and exercised at various levels.
  • Government
    Formal institutions responsible for creating, maintaining, and enforcing laws within a society.
  • Bureaucracy
    Organizational structure characterized by rules, roles, and procedures, central to rational-legal authority.
  • Monarchy
    System of governance where authority is inherited, typically justified by tradition and cultural norms.
  • Social Stratification
    Hierarchical arrangement of individuals or groups in society, often influenced by power and authority.
  • Inequality
    Unequal distribution of resources, opportunities, or power, shaped and reinforced by political systems.