How did Max Weber distinguish between power and authority? Weber defined power as the ability to exercise one's will even in the face of resistance, while authority is power that is perceived as legitimate.

What is traditional authority based on according to Weber? Traditional authority is based on respect for well-established cultural patterns or lineage, such as monarchies.

How does charismatic authority differ from traditional authority? Charismatic authority stems from a leader's exceptional personal qualities, while traditional authority relies on cultural norms and traditions.

What is rational-legal authority and where does its legitimacy come from? Rational-legal authority is based on laws and rules, with legitimacy residing in the position rather than the person.

What happens to traditional authority as societies become more industrialized? Traditional authority tends to decline as societies become more industrialized.

When do charismatic leaders often emerge? Charismatic leaders often emerge during times of social upheaval or revolution.