Skip to main content
Back

Research Methods in Sociology definitions

Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/15
  • Primary Data Collection
    Firsthand gathering of information by researchers, offering high control over study design but often requiring more time and resources.
  • Secondary Data Analysis
    Use of existing information sources, saving time and money but limiting control over research design and materials.
  • Survey
    A method for collecting self-reported data on behaviors, attitudes, or opinions, often using structured questions.
  • Questionnaire
    A set of written or electronic questions, typically closed-ended, designed to collect quantitative self-report data efficiently.
  • Interview
    A verbal or online conversation using open-ended questions, yielding rich, qualitative insights but requiring more time and resources.
  • Fieldwork
    Data collection in natural environments, aiming to observe authentic behaviors and cultural practices outside controlled settings.
  • Observational Research
    A method involving systematic watching and recording of behaviors, often used to capture natural actions in real-world contexts.
  • Ethnography
    An in-depth qualitative study where a researcher immerses in a community to understand its culture and daily life.
  • Case Study
    A detailed examination of a single individual or small group, often focusing on unique or specific experiences.
  • Experiment
    A controlled investigation designed to test cause-and-effect relationships by manipulating variables and observing outcomes.
  • Hypothesis
    A clear, testable prediction about the relationship between variables, guiding the direction of an experimental study.
  • Independent Variable
    The factor deliberately manipulated in an experiment to observe its effect on another measured outcome.
  • Dependent Variable
    The outcome measured in an experiment, expected to change in response to manipulation of another factor.
  • Random Assignment
    A process ensuring participants are placed into groups by chance, increasing group equivalency and reducing bias.
  • Control Group
    A comparison group in an experiment where the key variable is absent, used to assess the effect of the manipulated factor.