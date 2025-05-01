Primary Data Collection Firsthand gathering of information by researchers, offering high control over study design but often requiring more time and resources.

Secondary Data Analysis Use of existing information sources, saving time and money but limiting control over research design and materials.

Survey A method for collecting self-reported data on behaviors, attitudes, or opinions, often using structured questions.

Questionnaire A set of written or electronic questions, typically closed-ended, designed to collect quantitative self-report data efficiently.

Interview A verbal or online conversation using open-ended questions, yielding rich, qualitative insights but requiring more time and resources.

Fieldwork Data collection in natural environments, aiming to observe authentic behaviors and cultural practices outside controlled settings.