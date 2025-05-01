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Primary Data Collection Firsthand gathering of information by researchers, offering high control over study design but often requiring more time and resources. Secondary Data Analysis Use of existing information sources, saving time and money but limiting control over research design and materials. Survey A method for collecting self-reported data on behaviors, attitudes, or opinions, often using structured questions. Questionnaire A set of written or electronic questions, typically closed-ended, designed to collect quantitative self-report data efficiently. Interview A verbal or online conversation using open-ended questions, yielding rich, qualitative insights but requiring more time and resources. Fieldwork Data collection in natural environments, aiming to observe authentic behaviors and cultural practices outside controlled settings. Observational Research A method involving systematic watching and recording of behaviors, often used to capture natural actions in real-world contexts. Ethnography An in-depth qualitative study where a researcher immerses in a community to understand its culture and daily life. Case Study A detailed examination of a single individual or small group, often focusing on unique or specific experiences. Experiment A controlled investigation designed to test cause-and-effect relationships by manipulating variables and observing outcomes. Hypothesis A clear, testable prediction about the relationship between variables, guiding the direction of an experimental study. Independent Variable The factor deliberately manipulated in an experiment to observe its effect on another measured outcome. Dependent Variable The outcome measured in an experiment, expected to change in response to manipulation of another factor. Random Assignment A process ensuring participants are placed into groups by chance, increasing group equivalency and reducing bias. Control Group A comparison group in an experiment where the key variable is absent, used to assess the effect of the manipulated factor.
Research Methods in Sociology definitions
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