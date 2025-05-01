What is primary data collection in sociological research? Primary data collection involves researchers gathering data firsthand through methods like questionnaires, interviews, fieldwork, and experiments. It offers greater control over research design but is more time-consuming and costly.

What is secondary data analysis? Secondary data analysis uses existing sources such as census data, archival records, or previous studies. It saves time and money but limits the researcher’s control over the research design.

What is a survey in sociological research? A survey is a method where people respond to questions about their behaviors, attitudes, and opinions. Surveys can be open-ended or closed-ended.

How do open-ended and closed-ended survey questions differ? Open-ended questions allow subjects to respond in their own words, providing nuanced data. Closed-ended questions require choosing from fixed responses, making data easier to analyze but less detailed.

What is a questionnaire and how is it typically used? A questionnaire is a set of questions designed to gather self-report data, usually in a closed-ended format. It is commonly used for quantitative analysis and is easy and cheap to administer.

What is an interview in sociological research? An interview is a set of questions asked verbally, often in person or online, and usually open-ended. Interviews provide qualitative, nuanced data but are more time-consuming and expensive.