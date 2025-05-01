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Resocialization and Total Institutions definitions

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  • Resocialization
    Unlearning previous behaviors and values while adopting new ones, often triggered by major life changes or immersion in new environments.
  • Total Institution
    A setting where individuals are isolated from society and daily life is strictly regulated by authority, enforcing uniform routines.
  • Socialization
    The lifelong process of acquiring norms, values, and behaviors necessary for participation in society.
  • Identity Development
    The formation and transformation of self-concept shaped by social experiences and transitions.
  • Norms
    Shared expectations and rules guiding behavior within a particular group or society.
  • Values
    Deeply held beliefs about what is important, desirable, or morally right within a culture.
  • Authority Figure
    An individual or group with the power to enforce rules and maintain order within a social setting.
  • Standardized Routine
    A set pattern of activities and behaviors imposed uniformly on all members within a controlled environment.
  • Isolation
    Separation from broader society, often used to facilitate rapid behavioral and identity changes.
  • Social Control
    Mechanisms and strategies used to regulate individual and group behavior, ensuring conformity to societal norms.
  • Culture Shock
    Disorientation experienced when encountering unfamiliar social norms, values, or environments.
  • Role
    A set of expected behaviors and responsibilities associated with a particular social position.
  • Transition
    A significant change in life circumstances requiring adaptation to new norms and expectations.
  • Uniform
    Standardized clothing required in certain environments to reinforce conformity and group identity.
  • Institution
    An established organization or structure governing specific aspects of social life, such as family, education, or prison.