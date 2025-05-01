Resocialization Unlearning previous behaviors and values while adopting new ones, often triggered by major life changes or immersion in new environments.

Total Institution A setting where individuals are isolated from society and daily life is strictly regulated by authority, enforcing uniform routines.

Socialization The lifelong process of acquiring norms, values, and behaviors necessary for participation in society.

Identity Development The formation and transformation of self-concept shaped by social experiences and transitions.

Norms Shared expectations and rules guiding behavior within a particular group or society.

Values Deeply held beliefs about what is important, desirable, or morally right within a culture.