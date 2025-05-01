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Resocialization Unlearning previous behaviors and values while adopting new ones, often triggered by major life changes or immersion in new environments. Total Institution A setting where individuals are isolated from society and daily life is strictly regulated by authority, enforcing uniform routines. Socialization The lifelong process of acquiring norms, values, and behaviors necessary for participation in society. Identity Development The formation and transformation of self-concept shaped by social experiences and transitions. Norms Shared expectations and rules guiding behavior within a particular group or society. Values Deeply held beliefs about what is important, desirable, or morally right within a culture. Authority Figure An individual or group with the power to enforce rules and maintain order within a social setting. Standardized Routine A set pattern of activities and behaviors imposed uniformly on all members within a controlled environment. Isolation Separation from broader society, often used to facilitate rapid behavioral and identity changes. Social Control Mechanisms and strategies used to regulate individual and group behavior, ensuring conformity to societal norms. Culture Shock Disorientation experienced when encountering unfamiliar social norms, values, or environments. Role A set of expected behaviors and responsibilities associated with a particular social position. Transition A significant change in life circumstances requiring adaptation to new norms and expectations. Uniform Standardized clothing required in certain environments to reinforce conformity and group identity. Institution An established organization or structure governing specific aspects of social life, such as family, education, or prison.
Resocialization and Total Institutions definitions
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