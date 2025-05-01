What is resocialization in sociology? Resocialization is the process through which old behaviors and attitudes are removed and new ones are instilled, often due to major life changes or immersion in a new social environment.

How does resocialization differ from socialization? While socialization is a gradual process occurring mainly in childhood and adolescence, resocialization happens more rapidly and involves unlearning old behaviors as well as learning new ones.

Give two examples of life events that might require resocialization. Becoming a parent for the first time and immigrating to a new country are both examples of events that may require resocialization.

Why can resocialization be more stressful than regular socialization? Resocialization is often more stressful because it happens quickly and requires both unlearning old behaviors and adopting new ones, which can be challenging and turbulent.

What is a total institution? A total institution is a social setting where people are isolated from society and daily life is standardized and controlled by an authority figure.

Name two examples of total institutions. Prisons and military boot camps are both examples of total institutions.