Back
What is resocialization in sociology? Resocialization is the process through which old behaviors and attitudes are removed and new ones are instilled, often due to major life changes or immersion in a new social environment. How does resocialization differ from socialization? While socialization is a gradual process occurring mainly in childhood and adolescence, resocialization happens more rapidly and involves unlearning old behaviors as well as learning new ones. Give two examples of life events that might require resocialization. Becoming a parent for the first time and immigrating to a new country are both examples of events that may require resocialization. Why can resocialization be more stressful than regular socialization? Resocialization is often more stressful because it happens quickly and requires both unlearning old behaviors and adopting new ones, which can be challenging and turbulent. What is a total institution? A total institution is a social setting where people are isolated from society and daily life is standardized and controlled by an authority figure. Name two examples of total institutions. Prisons and military boot camps are both examples of total institutions. How is daily life structured in a total institution? Daily life in a total institution is highly standardized, with people often wearing uniforms, eating the same food, and participating in the same activities under strict rules. Can participation in a total institution be voluntary? Give an example. Yes, participation can be voluntary, such as joining a religious convent or entering a military boot camp. What is an example of involuntary participation in a total institution? Being placed in a mental hospital or prison are examples of involuntary participation in a total institution. How does isolation in total institutions affect resocialization? Isolation in total institutions accelerates resocialization by cutting individuals off from the outside world and enforcing new norms and routines. What role do authority figures play in total institutions? Authority figures in total institutions enforce formal rules and control the standardized routines of daily life. Why might someone experience culture shock during resocialization? Culture shock can occur during resocialization when the new environment's norms and routines are very different from what the person is used to. How does resocialization challenge a person's identity? Resocialization challenges identity by requiring individuals to let go of old roles and adapt to new ones, often under pressure and in unfamiliar settings. What is the main purpose of resocialization in total institutions? The main purpose is to rapidly instill new norms, values, and behaviors that fit the institution's requirements, often replacing previous social identities. How does understanding resocialization help us understand social control? Understanding resocialization reveals how institutions and societal structures enforce conformity and shape individual identities through control and adaptation.
Resocialization and Total Institutions quiz
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15