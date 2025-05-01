Primary Sector Stage focused on extraction or production of raw materials such as farming, mining, fishing, and raising livestock.

Secondary Sector Stage involving transformation of raw materials into manufactured goods, often through factory-based work.

Tertiary Sector Stage centered on providing services, including professional, administrative, and consumer-oriented roles.

Raw Materials Natural resources obtained directly from the environment, serving as inputs for further production.

Manufactured Goods Products created by processing raw materials, typically in factories, such as textiles or automotive parts.

Service-Based Professions Occupations focused on delivering intangible benefits, including roles like waitstaff, stylists, or salespeople.