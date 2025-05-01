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Primary Sector Stage focused on extraction or production of raw materials such as farming, mining, fishing, and raising livestock. Secondary Sector Stage involving transformation of raw materials into manufactured goods, often through factory-based work. Tertiary Sector Stage centered on providing services, including professional, administrative, and consumer-oriented roles. Raw Materials Natural resources obtained directly from the environment, serving as inputs for further production. Manufactured Goods Products created by processing raw materials, typically in factories, such as textiles or automotive parts. Service-Based Professions Occupations focused on delivering intangible benefits, including roles like waitstaff, stylists, or salespeople. Global Stratification Worldwide ranking of countries based on economic development and sectoral focus, highlighting inequalities. Interdependence Mutual reliance among nations for resources, labor, technology, and investments within the global economy. Division of Labor Allocation of different types of work across sectors and societies, shaping economic roles and status. Modernization Process where societies shift from primary and secondary activities toward service-oriented economies. Economic Development Advancement in a nation's productive capacity, often marked by a shift toward the tertiary sector. Low-Income Countries Nations with economies heavily reliant on extraction and manufacturing, with limited service sector presence. High-Income Countries Nations characterized by a dominant service sector and advanced technological and investment capacities. Technology Tools and innovations that drive shifts in employment from extraction and manufacturing to services. Socioeconomic Status Position within society influenced by the type of economic sector work and overall national wealth.
Sectors of the Economy definitions
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