What are the three main sectors of the economy? The three main sectors are the primary, secondary, and tertiary sectors.

What type of work is found in the primary sector? The primary sector involves the extraction or production of raw goods and natural materials, such as farming, mining, fishing, and raising livestock.

What is the main activity of the secondary sector? The secondary sector transforms raw materials into manufactured goods, often through factory-based jobs like food or textile production.

What kinds of jobs are typical in the tertiary sector? The tertiary sector provides professional, administrative, or consumer services, including jobs like waitressing, sales, and styling.

How does technological advancement affect employment in the economic sectors? As technology advances, fewer people work in the primary and secondary sectors, with more employment shifting to the tertiary sector.

Which sectors dominate employment in low-income countries? Low-income countries have more employment in the primary and secondary sectors, focusing on raw goods extraction and factory work.