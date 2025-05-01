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Social Networks definitions

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  • Social Network
    A web of direct and indirect connections among individuals, shaping access to support, resources, and opportunities.
  • Direct Tie
    A connection involving personal contact and interaction, such as friends or family members you communicate with regularly.
  • Indirect Tie
    A connection to someone reached through another person, often expanding access to new resources or information.
  • Strong Tie
    A frequent, emotionally supportive relationship, typically involving close friends or family members.
  • Weak Tie
    A less frequent or distant connection, such as acquaintances, that can provide access to diverse opportunities.
  • Social Support
    Assistance and comfort received from others within one's network, often crucial for emotional well-being.
  • Resource Access
    The ability to obtain information, services, or opportunities through connections within a network.
  • Career Advancement
    Progression in professional life facilitated by recommendations, references, or information from network contacts.
  • Social Interaction
    The process of communicating and engaging with others, forming the basis for building connections.
  • Social Structure
    The organized pattern of relationships and institutions that shape how individuals connect and interact.
  • Social Mobility
    Movement within social hierarchies, often influenced by the opportunities provided through network connections.
  • Social Group
    A collection of individuals connected by shared relationships or interests within a network.
  • Social Institution
    Established systems or organizations, such as family or workplace, that connect individuals within networks.
  • Social Stratification
    The hierarchical arrangement of individuals or groups, often influenced by the distribution of network resources.
  • Social Capital
    The collective value of connections, trust, and cooperation available through one's network.