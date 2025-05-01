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Social Network A web of direct and indirect connections among individuals, shaping access to support, resources, and opportunities. Direct Tie A connection involving personal contact and interaction, such as friends or family members you communicate with regularly. Indirect Tie A connection to someone reached through another person, often expanding access to new resources or information. Strong Tie A frequent, emotionally supportive relationship, typically involving close friends or family members. Weak Tie A less frequent or distant connection, such as acquaintances, that can provide access to diverse opportunities. Social Support Assistance and comfort received from others within one's network, often crucial for emotional well-being. Resource Access The ability to obtain information, services, or opportunities through connections within a network. Career Advancement Progression in professional life facilitated by recommendations, references, or information from network contacts. Social Interaction The process of communicating and engaging with others, forming the basis for building connections. Social Structure The organized pattern of relationships and institutions that shape how individuals connect and interact. Social Mobility Movement within social hierarchies, often influenced by the opportunities provided through network connections. Social Group A collection of individuals connected by shared relationships or interests within a network. Social Institution Established systems or organizations, such as family or workplace, that connect individuals within networks. Social Stratification The hierarchical arrangement of individuals or groups, often influenced by the distribution of network resources. Social Capital The collective value of connections, trust, and cooperation available through one's network.
Social Networks definitions
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