Social Network A web of direct and indirect connections among individuals, shaping access to support, resources, and opportunities.

Direct Tie A connection involving personal contact and interaction, such as friends or family members you communicate with regularly.

Indirect Tie A connection to someone reached through another person, often expanding access to new resources or information.

Strong Tie A frequent, emotionally supportive relationship, typically involving close friends or family members.

Weak Tie A less frequent or distant connection, such as acquaintances, that can provide access to diverse opportunities.

Social Support Assistance and comfort received from others within one's network, often crucial for emotional well-being.