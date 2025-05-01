What is a social network in sociology? A social network is a web of both direct and indirect social ties, or connections, between individuals.

What distinguishes a direct social tie from an indirect social tie? A direct social tie is someone you are in contact with, while an indirect tie is someone you know through another person.

What are strong social connections? Strong social connections are people you interact with frequently, such as daily or weekly, and who provide emotional and social support.

How are weak social connections different from strong ones? Weak social connections are people you interact with less often, such as every few months or years, and typically provide access to diverse resources.

Can social networks include people you have never met? Yes, social networks can include indirect connections to people you have never met, often through mutual acquaintances.

What types of support can social networks provide? Social networks can provide social support, access to resources, information, and career advancement opportunities.