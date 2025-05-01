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Social Stratification A structured ranking of groups that perpetuates unequal rewards and life chances in a society. Social Mobility The ability to move up or down within a society's hierarchy, altering one's social position. Closed System A rigid hierarchy where movement between social positions is extremely limited or impossible. Open System A flexible hierarchy allowing individuals to change their social status based on factors like ability or achievement. Caste System A hereditary social structure where status is assigned at birth and mobility is highly restricted. Class System A social structure where status is influenced by both birth and individual achievement, allowing some mobility. Meritocracy A theoretical system where social position is determined solely by personal ability and effort. Endogamy Marriage within one's own social group, reinforcing existing social boundaries and status. Exogamy Marriage between individuals from different social groups, potentially increasing social diversity. Status Consistency The degree to which an individual's rank is similar across various dimensions like wealth, power, and education. Status Inconsistency A situation where an individual's social standing varies significantly across different factors. Socioeconomic Status A composite measure reflecting a person's economic and social position based on income, education, and occupation. Power The capacity to influence or control others within a social hierarchy. Prestige The level of respect or admiration a person receives from others in society. Social Hierarchy An organized ranking of individuals or groups that determines access to resources and privileges.
Systems of Social Stratification definitions
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