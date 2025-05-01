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Systems of Social Stratification definitions

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  • Social Stratification
    A structured ranking of groups that perpetuates unequal rewards and life chances in a society.
  • Social Mobility
    The ability to move up or down within a society's hierarchy, altering one's social position.
  • Closed System
    A rigid hierarchy where movement between social positions is extremely limited or impossible.
  • Open System
    A flexible hierarchy allowing individuals to change their social status based on factors like ability or achievement.
  • Caste System
    A hereditary social structure where status is assigned at birth and mobility is highly restricted.
  • Class System
    A social structure where status is influenced by both birth and individual achievement, allowing some mobility.
  • Meritocracy
    A theoretical system where social position is determined solely by personal ability and effort.
  • Endogamy
    Marriage within one's own social group, reinforcing existing social boundaries and status.
  • Exogamy
    Marriage between individuals from different social groups, potentially increasing social diversity.
  • Status Consistency
    The degree to which an individual's rank is similar across various dimensions like wealth, power, and education.
  • Status Inconsistency
    A situation where an individual's social standing varies significantly across different factors.
  • Socioeconomic Status
    A composite measure reflecting a person's economic and social position based on income, education, and occupation.
  • Power
    The capacity to influence or control others within a social hierarchy.
  • Prestige
    The level of respect or admiration a person receives from others in society.
  • Social Hierarchy
    An organized ranking of individuals or groups that determines access to resources and privileges.