Social Stratification A structured ranking of groups that perpetuates unequal rewards and life chances in a society.

Social Mobility The ability to move up or down within a society's hierarchy, altering one's social position.

Closed System A rigid hierarchy where movement between social positions is extremely limited or impossible.

Open System A flexible hierarchy allowing individuals to change their social status based on factors like ability or achievement.

Caste System A hereditary social structure where status is assigned at birth and mobility is highly restricted.

Class System A social structure where status is influenced by both birth and individual achievement, allowing some mobility.