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Systems of Social Stratification quiz

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  • What is social mobility in the context of social stratification?
    Social mobility is the ability to change one's position within the social hierarchy, moving up or down in social status.
  • How do closed systems of stratification affect social mobility?
    Closed systems restrict social mobility, making it very difficult or impossible for individuals to move between social classes.
  • What is an example of a closed system of social stratification?
    The caste system, such as the one historically found in India, is an example of a closed system where status is determined by birth.
  • What type of marriage is common in closed systems of stratification?
    Endogamous marriages, where individuals marry within their own social class, are common in closed systems.
  • How do open systems of stratification differ from closed systems?
    Open systems allow for social mobility based on achieved status, enabling individuals to move between social classes.
  • What is a class system in social stratification?
    A class system is an open system where social position is determined by both birth and individual ability, allowing for some mobility.
  • What is a meritocracy in the context of social stratification?
    A meritocracy is a theoretical open system where social position is based entirely on individual ability and achievement.
  • Are pure meritocracies found in real societies?
    No, pure meritocracies do not exist at the societal level; they are only theoretical concepts.
  • What type of marriage can occur in open systems of stratification?
    Exogamous marriages, where individuals marry outside their social class, are possible in open systems.
  • What global trend is observed regarding systems of stratification?
    Globally, societies are increasingly moving toward open systems, promoting greater social mobility.
  • What is status consistency in social stratification?
    Status consistency refers to how uniform a person's social status is across factors like wealth, education, power, and prestige.
  • How is status consistency typically observed in closed systems?
    Closed systems tend to have high status consistency, with individuals having similar levels of wealth, education, and power.
  • How does status consistency differ in open systems?
    Open systems often show status inconsistency, where individuals may have high status in some factors and low in others.
  • What is an example of status inconsistency in an open system?
    A farmer in an open system might have a college degree (high education) but low wealth and power, showing inconsistency across factors.
  • How do systems of stratification influence family structures?
    Closed systems promote endogamous marriages, reinforcing class differences, while open systems allow for exogamous marriages and more diverse family structures.