What is social mobility in the context of social stratification? Social mobility is the ability to change one's position within the social hierarchy, moving up or down in social status.

How do closed systems of stratification affect social mobility? Closed systems restrict social mobility, making it very difficult or impossible for individuals to move between social classes.

What is an example of a closed system of social stratification? The caste system, such as the one historically found in India, is an example of a closed system where status is determined by birth.

What type of marriage is common in closed systems of stratification? Endogamous marriages, where individuals marry within their own social class, are common in closed systems.

How do open systems of stratification differ from closed systems? Open systems allow for social mobility based on achieved status, enabling individuals to move between social classes.

What is a class system in social stratification? A class system is an open system where social position is determined by both birth and individual ability, allowing for some mobility.