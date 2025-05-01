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What is social mobility in the context of social stratification? Social mobility is the ability to change one's position within the social hierarchy, moving up or down in social status. How do closed systems of stratification affect social mobility? Closed systems restrict social mobility, making it very difficult or impossible for individuals to move between social classes. What is an example of a closed system of social stratification? The caste system, such as the one historically found in India, is an example of a closed system where status is determined by birth. What type of marriage is common in closed systems of stratification? Endogamous marriages, where individuals marry within their own social class, are common in closed systems. How do open systems of stratification differ from closed systems? Open systems allow for social mobility based on achieved status, enabling individuals to move between social classes. What is a class system in social stratification? A class system is an open system where social position is determined by both birth and individual ability, allowing for some mobility. What is a meritocracy in the context of social stratification? A meritocracy is a theoretical open system where social position is based entirely on individual ability and achievement. Are pure meritocracies found in real societies? No, pure meritocracies do not exist at the societal level; they are only theoretical concepts. What type of marriage can occur in open systems of stratification? Exogamous marriages, where individuals marry outside their social class, are possible in open systems. What global trend is observed regarding systems of stratification? Globally, societies are increasingly moving toward open systems, promoting greater social mobility. What is status consistency in social stratification? Status consistency refers to how uniform a person's social status is across factors like wealth, education, power, and prestige. How is status consistency typically observed in closed systems? Closed systems tend to have high status consistency, with individuals having similar levels of wealth, education, and power. How does status consistency differ in open systems? Open systems often show status inconsistency, where individuals may have high status in some factors and low in others. What is an example of status inconsistency in an open system? A farmer in an open system might have a college degree (high education) but low wealth and power, showing inconsistency across factors. How do systems of stratification influence family structures? Closed systems promote endogamous marriages, reinforcing class differences, while open systems allow for exogamous marriages and more diverse family structures.
Systems of Social Stratification quiz
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