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Theoretical Perspectives in Sociology definitions

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  • Functionalism
    A macro-level view seeing society as a stable system of interrelated parts, each serving a role to maintain order.
  • Conflict Theory
    A macro-level approach emphasizing power struggles and inequality as drivers of social change.
  • Symbolic Interactionism
    A micro-level perspective focusing on how individuals create societal meanings through daily interactions.
  • Macro Sociology
    An analytical approach examining large-scale social patterns, trends, and structures across societies.
  • Micro Sociology
    A focus on small groups and individual interactions to understand how society is experienced personally.
  • Social Structure
    Stable, organized patterns or institutions forming the framework of a society, like education or governance.
  • Social Function
    A consequence, intended or unintended, of a social pattern affecting society or its members.
  • Manifest Function
    A recognized and intended outcome of a social pattern, such as skill acquisition in education.
  • Latent Function
    An unintended or unrecognized outcome of a social pattern, like forming friendships at school.
  • Dysfunction
    A negative or harmful consequence of a social process, potentially disrupting societal stability.
  • Social Inequality
    An uneven distribution of resources, privileges, or opportunities among groups within a society.
  • Gender Conflict
    A sub-theory focusing on disparities and power imbalances between women and men in society.
  • Race Conflict
    A perspective examining inequalities and tensions between racial or ethnic groups within a society.
  • Social Stratification
    A hierarchical arrangement of individuals or groups based on factors like class, race, or power.
  • Social Change
    A transformation in societal structures, behaviors, or norms, often driven by conflict or inequality.