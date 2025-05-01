Functionalism A macro-level view seeing society as a stable system of interrelated parts, each serving a role to maintain order.

Conflict Theory A macro-level approach emphasizing power struggles and inequality as drivers of social change.

Symbolic Interactionism A micro-level perspective focusing on how individuals create societal meanings through daily interactions.

Macro Sociology An analytical approach examining large-scale social patterns, trends, and structures across societies.

Micro Sociology A focus on small groups and individual interactions to understand how society is experienced personally.

Social Structure Stable, organized patterns or institutions forming the framework of a society, like education or governance.