Back
Functionalism A macro-level view seeing society as a stable system of interrelated parts, each serving a role to maintain order. Conflict Theory A macro-level approach emphasizing power struggles and inequality as drivers of social change. Symbolic Interactionism A micro-level perspective focusing on how individuals create societal meanings through daily interactions. Macro Sociology An analytical approach examining large-scale social patterns, trends, and structures across societies. Micro Sociology A focus on small groups and individual interactions to understand how society is experienced personally. Social Structure Stable, organized patterns or institutions forming the framework of a society, like education or governance. Social Function A consequence, intended or unintended, of a social pattern affecting society or its members. Manifest Function A recognized and intended outcome of a social pattern, such as skill acquisition in education. Latent Function An unintended or unrecognized outcome of a social pattern, like forming friendships at school. Dysfunction A negative or harmful consequence of a social process, potentially disrupting societal stability. Social Inequality An uneven distribution of resources, privileges, or opportunities among groups within a society. Gender Conflict A sub-theory focusing on disparities and power imbalances between women and men in society. Race Conflict A perspective examining inequalities and tensions between racial or ethnic groups within a society. Social Stratification A hierarchical arrangement of individuals or groups based on factors like class, race, or power. Social Change A transformation in societal structures, behaviors, or norms, often driven by conflict or inequality.
Theoretical Perspectives in Sociology definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15