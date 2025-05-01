Skip to main content
Back

Theoretical Perspectives in Sociology quiz

Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/15
  • What is the main focus of macro-level theories in sociology?
    Macro-level theories examine trends and patterns among large groups and societies, taking a zoomed-out approach to understand society as a whole.
  • How does micro-level theory differ from macro-level theory in sociology?
    Micro-level theory focuses on small groups and individual interactions, analyzing how social behavior changes across different settings.
  • What is the core idea of the functionalist approach in sociology?
    Functionalism views society as a complex system made up of interrelated parts, each serving a function to maintain stability and order.
  • What are manifest functions according to functionalism?
    Manifest functions are the recognized and intended consequences of a social pattern or structure.
  • What are latent functions in the context of functionalism?
    Latent functions are the unintended and often unrecognized consequences of a social pattern.
  • How does functionalism define dysfunctions?
    Dysfunctions are social processes that have undesirable or negative consequences for society or certain groups within it.
  • What is the main assumption of conflict theory?
    Conflict theory assumes that society is structured to benefit some groups at the expense of others, perpetuating social inequality.
  • How does conflict theory explain social change?
    Conflict theory sees social change as the result of ongoing struggles between dominant and disadvantaged groups seeking resources and power.
  • What is social inequality according to conflict theory?
    Social inequality is the uneven or unfair distribution of resources, such as wealth and power, among members of society.
  • What does symbolic interactionism emphasize in understanding society?
    Symbolic interactionism emphasizes that society is created through the everyday interactions and interpretations of individuals.
  • How might a symbolic interactionist study the education system?
    A symbolic interactionist might examine how students learn unspoken norms and shape their identities based on interactions within the school setting.
  • What is a strength of the functionalist perspective?
    Functionalism provides a useful starting point for understanding society by identifying its parts and their functions.
  • What is a limitation of conflict theory?
    Conflict theory may overlook the stable and cooperative aspects of society by focusing mainly on inequality and social change.
  • What is a limitation of symbolic interactionism?
    Symbolic interactionism can fail to consider the influence of broader social factors like culture, class, or race.
  • What type of research questions might a conflict theorist ask?
    A conflict theorist might ask who benefits from the way society is structured and how disadvantaged groups seek social change.