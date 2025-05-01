What is the main focus of macro-level theories in sociology? Macro-level theories examine trends and patterns among large groups and societies, taking a zoomed-out approach to understand society as a whole.

How does micro-level theory differ from macro-level theory in sociology? Micro-level theory focuses on small groups and individual interactions, analyzing how social behavior changes across different settings.

What is the core idea of the functionalist approach in sociology? Functionalism views society as a complex system made up of interrelated parts, each serving a function to maintain stability and order.

What are manifest functions according to functionalism? Manifest functions are the recognized and intended consequences of a social pattern or structure.

What are latent functions in the context of functionalism? Latent functions are the unintended and often unrecognized consequences of a social pattern.

How does functionalism define dysfunctions? Dysfunctions are social processes that have undesirable or negative consequences for society or certain groups within it.