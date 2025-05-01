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What is the main focus of macro-level theories in sociology? Macro-level theories examine trends and patterns among large groups and societies, taking a zoomed-out approach to understand society as a whole. How does micro-level theory differ from macro-level theory in sociology? Micro-level theory focuses on small groups and individual interactions, analyzing how social behavior changes across different settings. What is the core idea of the functionalist approach in sociology? Functionalism views society as a complex system made up of interrelated parts, each serving a function to maintain stability and order. What are manifest functions according to functionalism? Manifest functions are the recognized and intended consequences of a social pattern or structure. What are latent functions in the context of functionalism? Latent functions are the unintended and often unrecognized consequences of a social pattern. How does functionalism define dysfunctions? Dysfunctions are social processes that have undesirable or negative consequences for society or certain groups within it. What is the main assumption of conflict theory? Conflict theory assumes that society is structured to benefit some groups at the expense of others, perpetuating social inequality. How does conflict theory explain social change? Conflict theory sees social change as the result of ongoing struggles between dominant and disadvantaged groups seeking resources and power. What is social inequality according to conflict theory? Social inequality is the uneven or unfair distribution of resources, such as wealth and power, among members of society. What does symbolic interactionism emphasize in understanding society? Symbolic interactionism emphasizes that society is created through the everyday interactions and interpretations of individuals. How might a symbolic interactionist study the education system? A symbolic interactionist might examine how students learn unspoken norms and shape their identities based on interactions within the school setting. What is a strength of the functionalist perspective? Functionalism provides a useful starting point for understanding society by identifying its parts and their functions. What is a limitation of conflict theory? Conflict theory may overlook the stable and cooperative aspects of society by focusing mainly on inequality and social change. What is a limitation of symbolic interactionism? Symbolic interactionism can fail to consider the influence of broader social factors like culture, class, or race. What type of research questions might a conflict theorist ask? A conflict theorist might ask who benefits from the way society is structured and how disadvantaged groups seek social change.
Theoretical Perspectives in Sociology quiz
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