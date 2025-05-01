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Theoretical Perspectives of Stratification definitions

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  • Social Stratification
    A hierarchical arrangement of individuals in society based on socioeconomic factors, shaping access to rewards and resources.
  • Functionalist Perspective
    A viewpoint emphasizing societal benefits from unequal rewards linked to job importance and cultural value.
  • Davis–Moore Thesis
    A theory proposing that unequal rewards motivate individuals to pursue jobs deemed more valuable or important.
  • Occupational Prestige
    A measure of cultural value and respect assigned to specific jobs within a society.
  • Social Power
    The capacity to influence others and access resources due to one's position in the social hierarchy.
  • Economic Inequality
    A disparity in income, wealth, and access to resources among different social groups.
  • Social Mobility
    The ability for individuals or groups to move between different social strata or classes.
  • Conflict Theory
    A perspective highlighting the harmful effects of stratification, focusing on class divisions and power imbalances.
  • Marxist Political-Economy Model
    An approach analyzing society through class relations, productive property, and economic power.
  • Capitalist Class
    A group owning productive property, accumulating wealth, power, and prestige through stratification.
  • Proletarian Class
    A group laboring for others, lacking ownership of productive property and facing disadvantages in stratification.
  • Class Conflict
    A struggle between social groups over access to resources, power, and rewards, often perpetuated by stratification.
  • Intergenerational Wealth Transfer
    The passing of accumulated assets and advantages from one generation to the next, reinforcing class divisions.
  • Pay Disparities
    Differences in compensation across occupations, often reflecting social and economic inequalities.
  • Symbolic Interactionism
    A micro-level perspective focusing on daily social interactions shaped by socioeconomic status.
  • Class-Based Segregation
    The separation of individuals into distinct neighborhoods or communities based on social class.
  • Conspicuous Consumption
    The purchase of goods to signal social standing or wealth to others, often for status display.
  • Class-Based Prejudice
    Negative attitudes or biases directed toward individuals from different social classes.
  • Counterculture
    A group deliberately opposing mainstream values, sometimes signaling lower social standing through consumption.
  • Socioeconomic Status
    A composite measure of an individual's economic and social position relative to others.
  • Cultural Bias
    A tendency to value certain jobs or groups over others based on societal norms and prejudices.
  • Learned Helplessness
    A psychological state where individuals feel powerless to change their social position due to persistent inequality.
  • Social Identity
    A sense of self shaped by one's social class and perceived position within the social hierarchy.
  • Social Ladder
    A metaphor for the hierarchical structure of society, representing opportunities for upward mobility.
  • Reward System
    A structure linking compensation and benefits to perceived job importance and performance.
  • Cultural Assessment
    Societal evaluation of job value, often influenced by biases and stereotypes.
  • Social Inequality
    Unequal distribution of resources, opportunities, and privileges among individuals or groups.
  • Micro-Level Approach
    An analytical focus on individual interactions and daily experiences within the context of stratification.
  • Macro-Level Approach
    An analytical focus on broad societal patterns and structures influencing stratification.