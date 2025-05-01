Social Stratification A hierarchical arrangement of individuals in society based on socioeconomic factors, shaping access to rewards and resources.

Functionalist Perspective A viewpoint emphasizing societal benefits from unequal rewards linked to job importance and cultural value.

Davis–Moore Thesis A theory proposing that unequal rewards motivate individuals to pursue jobs deemed more valuable or important.

Occupational Prestige A measure of cultural value and respect assigned to specific jobs within a society.

Social Power The capacity to influence others and access resources due to one's position in the social hierarchy.

Economic Inequality A disparity in income, wealth, and access to resources among different social groups.