What is the main idea of the Davis-Moore thesis in the functionalist perspective on stratification? The Davis-Moore thesis argues that social stratification benefits society by rewarding important jobs with greater rewards, thereby incentivizing hard work and talent.

According to functionalists, why are some jobs rewarded more than others? Jobs that are considered more functionally important or culturally valuable are given more rewards such as income, prestige, and power.

What is a major criticism of the functionalist perspective on stratification? A major criticism is that unequal rewards do not always accurately reflect the true contribution of a job to society and may be influenced by cultural biases.

How does the functionalist perspective view the relationship between inequality and motivation? It suggests that some degree of inequality, when paired with social mobility, can motivate people to work harder and strive for higher positions.

What negative psychological effect can occur when there is high inequality and low social mobility, according to research? People may become demotivated and experience learned helplessness, rather than being motivated to work harder.

How does the conflict theory, rooted in Marxism, view social stratification? Conflict theory sees stratification as harmful, perpetuating class conflict and benefiting the capitalist class at the expense of the proletariat.