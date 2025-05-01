Functionalist Perspective A view emphasizing how family maintains social order by regulating behavior, socializing members, reproducing society, and transferring status.

Conflict Theory A framework focusing on how family structures reinforce class and gender inequalities, especially through inheritance and resource control.

Feminist Perspective An approach highlighting unpaid labor and power imbalances within families, often resulting in gender inequality.

Symbolic Interactionism A theory examining how family is constructed and experienced through roles, language, and everyday interactions.

Nuclear Family A household unit consisting of parents and their children, often linked to capitalist societies and inheritance control.

Socialization The process by which family members learn social norms, values, and expected behaviors, shaping their roles in society.