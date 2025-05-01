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Theoretical Perspectives on Family definitions

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  • Functionalist Perspective
    A view emphasizing how family maintains social order by regulating behavior, socializing members, reproducing society, and transferring status.
  • Conflict Theory
    A framework focusing on how family structures reinforce class and gender inequalities, especially through inheritance and resource control.
  • Feminist Perspective
    An approach highlighting unpaid labor and power imbalances within families, often resulting in gender inequality.
  • Symbolic Interactionism
    A theory examining how family is constructed and experienced through roles, language, and everyday interactions.
  • Nuclear Family
    A household unit consisting of parents and their children, often linked to capitalist societies and inheritance control.
  • Socialization
    The process by which family members learn social norms, values, and expected behaviors, shaping their roles in society.
  • Inheritance
    The transfer of wealth, assets, or status from one generation to the next, often perpetuating social hierarchies.
  • Gender Inequality
    A disparity in power, resources, or status between men and women, often maintained within family structures.
  • Unpaid Labor
    Domestic or caregiving work performed without financial compensation, disproportionately carried out by women.
  • Social Construct
    A concept or practice that exists because people collectively agree to give it meaning, such as the idea of family.
  • Authority
    The recognized power or right to make decisions within the family, which can be established or negotiated.
  • Social Stratification
    A system by which society ranks individuals or groups, often reinforced by family through resource transmission.
  • Monogamy
    A socially accepted partnership involving exclusive sexual relationships, often regulated by family norms.
  • Economic Status
    A position within society based on wealth and resources, frequently passed down through family ties.
  • Roles
    Expected patterns of behavior assigned to family members, which can change across cultures and generations.