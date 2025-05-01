What are the four main functions of the family according to the functionalist perspective? The four main functions are regulating sexual behavior, socializing children, reproduction, and transferring economic status.

Which theorist is associated with identifying the main functions of the family in the functionalist perspective? George Murdoch is the theorist who identified the main functions of the family.

How does the functionalist perspective view the role of the family in society? It sees the family as maintaining order and stability in society by fulfilling key functions.

According to conflict theory, how does the family perpetuate social inequality? The family perpetuates inequality by passing down wealth and resources, often favoring males, which maintains class and gender hierarchies.

What historical change did Frederick Engels link to the rise of the nuclear family? Engels linked the rise of the nuclear family to the rise of capitalism and industrialization.

How did the shift to nuclear families relate to economic changes during industrialization? With economic growth and smaller homes, families no longer needed multiple adults to sustain themselves, leading to smaller, nuclear families.