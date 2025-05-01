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Theoretical Perspectives on Government and Politics definitions

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  • Functionalist Perspective
    A view that sees government as essential for societal stability, focusing on planning, law enforcement, public needs, and international relations.
  • Social Institution
    A structured system, such as government, that organizes and regulates key aspects of society to maintain order and meet collective needs.
  • Pluralist Model
    An approach where power is distributed among diverse groups, ensuring negotiation, compromise, and representation of various interests.
  • Democracy
    A political system where power is shared among groups, allowing for negotiation and preventing dominance by any single group.
  • Conflict Perspective
    A framework emphasizing how power structures and government perpetuate inequality, often benefiting the wealthy over workers.
  • Political Economy Model
    A theory linking economic systems with political structures, asserting that economic forces shape government and laws.
  • Capitalist Class
    A group comprising business owners and the wealthy, seen as holding significant influence over politics and resources.
  • Workers
    Individuals who are often exploited and excluded from political influence due to limited resources in capitalist societies.
  • Power Elite Model
    A theory highlighting a small group at the top of the social hierarchy who control major decisions and resources.
  • Power Elite
    A select group of ultra-wealthy individuals, top officials, and military leaders who dominate key spheres of influence.
  • Social Hierarchy
    A ranking system within society where certain groups or individuals hold more power, status, or resources than others.
  • Spheres of Influence
    Distinct domains such as government, military, and business where powerful individuals can exert control and move between roles.
  • Inequality
    A systemic condition where resources, power, and opportunities are unevenly distributed, often perpetuated by political and economic systems.
  • Political Authority
    The legitimate power held by individuals or groups to make decisions and enforce rules within a society.
  • Social Stratification
    The arrangement of individuals or groups into hierarchical layers based on power, wealth, or status.