Functionalist Perspective A view that sees government as essential for societal stability, focusing on planning, law enforcement, public needs, and international relations.

Social Institution A structured system, such as government, that organizes and regulates key aspects of society to maintain order and meet collective needs.

Pluralist Model An approach where power is distributed among diverse groups, ensuring negotiation, compromise, and representation of various interests.

Democracy A political system where power is shared among groups, allowing for negotiation and preventing dominance by any single group.

Conflict Perspective A framework emphasizing how power structures and government perpetuate inequality, often benefiting the wealthy over workers.

Political Economy Model A theory linking economic systems with political structures, asserting that economic forces shape government and laws.