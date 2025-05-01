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What is the main role of government according to the functionalist perspective? The functionalist perspective sees government as a key social institution that ensures societal stability and order by planning, maintaining law and order, meeting public needs, and managing international relations. Name two functions of government highlighted by the functionalist perspective. Two functions are maintaining law and order and planning and directing resources, such as funding and infrastructure. How does the functionalist perspective view the relationship between government and society? It views government as essential for societal stability, helping societies function smoothly through various roles and responsibilities. What is the pluralist model in the context of government and politics? The pluralist model suggests that power is distributed among many groups representing different interests, requiring negotiation and compromise to achieve goals. How does the pluralist model prevent domination by a single group? By spreading power among multiple groups, it ensures that no single group dominates and that all interests are represented to some degree. Why is the United States considered a functioning democracy under the pluralist model? Because power is distributed among various groups, branches of government, political parties, and even organizations outside the government. What is the main focus of the conflict perspective on government and politics? The conflict perspective emphasizes how power and government create and maintain systems of inequality, often privileging the wealthy capitalist class. Who developed the political economy model and what does it propose? Karl Marx developed the political economy model, proposing that political systems are shaped by economic systems and that capitalism perpetuates inequality. According to Marx, how are politics and economy related? Marx believed politics and economy are inseparable, with the economy driving the structure of government and laws. How does capitalism influence political and legal systems according to Marx? Capitalism shapes political and legal systems to protect the interests of the capitalist class, leading to systemic inequality. What is the power elite model and who developed it? The power elite model was developed by C. Wright Mills and expands on Marx's theories by focusing on a small group of people at the top of the social hierarchy who hold the most power. Which spheres of influence are associated with the power elite according to Mills? The power elite exist in government, military, and the business sector. How can the power elite undermine democracy according to Mills? By concentrating power among a small group, the power elite can advocate for their own interests, undermining the even distribution of power in a democracy. What is a key concern about the power elite's ability to move between spheres of influence? Individuals can maintain their high level of power by moving between government, military, and business positions, further concentrating power. How do the conflict and power elite models explain social stratification and political authority? Both models argue that power is unequally distributed, with the wealthy and elite maintaining control and perpetuating systems of inequality.
Theoretical Perspectives on Government and Politics quiz
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