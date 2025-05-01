What is the main role of government according to the functionalist perspective? The functionalist perspective sees government as a key social institution that ensures societal stability and order by planning, maintaining law and order, meeting public needs, and managing international relations.

Name two functions of government highlighted by the functionalist perspective. Two functions are maintaining law and order and planning and directing resources, such as funding and infrastructure.

How does the functionalist perspective view the relationship between government and society? It views government as essential for societal stability, helping societies function smoothly through various roles and responsibilities.

What is the pluralist model in the context of government and politics? The pluralist model suggests that power is distributed among many groups representing different interests, requiring negotiation and compromise to achieve goals.

How does the pluralist model prevent domination by a single group? By spreading power among multiple groups, it ensures that no single group dominates and that all interests are represented to some degree.

Why is the United States considered a functioning democracy under the pluralist model? Because power is distributed among various groups, branches of government, political parties, and even organizations outside the government.