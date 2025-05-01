Functionalist Perspective A view that sees illness as a disruption to societal stability, emphasizing the role of health systems in maintaining social order.

Sick Role A temporary status granting unique rights and responsibilities, legitimized by society, for those experiencing acute illness.

Dysfunction A condition or event that prevents individuals from fulfilling expected social roles, threatening societal stability.

Conflict Perspective A framework focusing on how social structures, especially capitalism, create and perpetuate health inequalities.

Commodification The process of treating healthcare as a product for sale, rather than as a public good or basic human right.

Socioeconomic Status A measure of an individual's or group's economic and social position, influencing access to healthcare resources.