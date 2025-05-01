How does the functionalist perspective view illness in society? The functionalist perspective sees illness as a dysfunction that prevents people from fulfilling their roles, which disrupts societal stability and order.

What is the 'sick role' according to Talcott Parsons? The 'sick role' is a temporary social role that grants ill individuals the right to be excused from normal responsibilities, but also expects them to try to recover and seek medical help.

What are the two main expectations of someone adopting the sick role? They are expected to try to get better and to seek medical help if needed.

Why has the sick role theory been criticized? It fails to address chronic health conditions and does not consider social inequalities that may prevent some people from adopting the sick role.

How does the conflict perspective explain healthcare inequality? The conflict perspective argues that capitalism and socioeconomic status influence healthcare access, leading to inequalities based on wealth, power, race, and gender.

What is meant by the 'commodification of healthcare'? It refers to treating healthcare as a product to be bought and sold, rather than as a public good or human right.